The wild saga of a convicted fraudster, a troubled EV company, and the promise of a perfect battery

In 2021, an inventor named Lawrence Hardge convinced the CEO of a Tennessee medical company to invest a hefty sum of money into his “Black Box Technology,” an energy system he said would revolutionize electric car batteries. He vowed it could triple vehicle performance, and better yet, regenerate power without being plugged in. Essentially, he was touting a perpetual-motion machine, and argued he only needed $300,000 to complete it.

What the investor, Roger Biles, didn’t know was that back in 2001, Hardge had been convicted of eight counts of securities fraud, sentenced to 20 years in prison, and ordered by the state of Mississippi to pay fines and restitution equaling $291,497.31. Two days after Biles’ funds cleared, Hardge paid back what he owed using the same account where that capital had been deposited, according to documents Biles later introduced in court. Satisfied that Hardge had repaid his legal debt to society, the state granted his request to expunge his felony criminal record. It might have stayed expunged, too—except Hardge allegedly bragged about his scheme immediately, leading the court to rescind his expungement order one month later.

Biles contends, in a lawsuit now being heard in a Tennessee court, that he was defrauded “in a fashion similar to the acts for which Hardge was originally convicted”—which include not just embezzling money, but also refusing to pay $105,000 for Biles’ electric Porsche that was negotiated into the deal.

“It’s a John Grisham book,” Biles’ attorney Kline Preston tells me. “But a bad one. Like, this plot sucks, John—this is too absurd for anybody to believe.”