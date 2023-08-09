This free tool helps you make step-by-step tutorials in seconds

Not to brag or anything, but it took me exactly 38 seconds to capture an 11-step process showing how to mute and then unmute my editor on Twitter (or, if you prefer, X).

I did close to zero heavy lifting, which is nice—again, not to brag.

This was just a quick test, of course, but as someone who occasionally needs to create how-to guides for work and who more than occasionally needs to provide tech support to friends and family, I can confidently say I’ll be using this service again.

The tool in question is called Scribe, and there’s a pretty fully featured free version. Here’s a closer look at how it works.