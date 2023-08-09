Fast company logo
Fast meets easy meets impactful with the free Scribe tutorial maker.

This free tool helps you make step-by-step tutorials in seconds

[Photo:
charlesdeluvio/Unsplash]

BY Doug Aamoth

Not to brag or anything, but it took me exactly 38 seconds to capture an 11-step process showing how to mute and then unmute my editor on Twitter (or, if you prefer, X).

I did close to zero heavy lifting, which is nice—again, not to brag.

This was just a quick test, of course, but as someone who occasionally needs to create how-to guides for work and who more than occasionally needs to provide tech support to friends and family, I can confidently say I’ll be using this service again.

The tool in question is called Scribe, and there’s a pretty fully featured free version. Here’s a closer look at how it works.

Create an account and install the browser extension

To get started, head over to Scribe’s website and create an account. Once that’s done, you’ll be prompted to download the Scribe browser extension, which is available for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Start your recording

Once you’ve got the extension installed, navigate to the site where you’d like to begin your walkthrough, click the extension in your browser’s toolbar, and then select Start Capture.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

