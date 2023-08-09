This free tool helps you make step-by-step tutorials in seconds

Not to brag or anything, but it took me exactly 38 seconds to capture an 11-step process showing how to mute and then unmute my editor on Twitter (or, if you prefer, X).
I did close to zero heavy lifting, which is nice—again, not to brag.
This was just a quick test, of course, but as someone who occasionally needs to create how-to guides for work and who more than occasionally needs to provide tech support to friends and family, I can confidently say I’ll be using this service again.
The tool in question is called Scribe, and there’s a pretty fully featured free version. Here’s a closer look at how it works.
Create an account and install the browser extension
To get started, head over to Scribe’s website and create an account. Once that’s done, you’ll be prompted to download the Scribe browser extension, which is available for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.
Start your recording
Once you’ve got the extension installed, navigate to the site where you’d like to begin your walkthrough, click the extension in your browser’s toolbar, and then select Start Capture.