Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are under fire. Here’s how you can uphold their commitments

Hello and welcome to Modern CEO! I’m Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures. Each week, this newsletter explores inclusive approaches to leadership drawn from conversations with executives and entrepreneurs and from the pages of Inc. and Fast Company. Sign up to get it yourself every Monday morning.
I owe my career to what used to be called affirmative action. I got my first full-time job at a local paper in Norfolk, Virginia, via an internship program for minority journalists. An interview at an annual conference for Asian American journalists helped lead to an entry-level writing job at The Wall Street Journal. I’ve been personally heartened to see CEOs and other top executives commit to making their workplaces more diverse, especially in the wake of the racial justice protests that followed the death of George Floyd in 2020.
DEI’s big challenge
Now we’re seeing a number of legal challenges to the spirit and letter of diversity. Last week the U.S. Supreme Court struck down two universities’ use of race-based admissions. State lawmakers across the U.S. have introduced more than 500 anti-LGBTQ bills this year alone. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) experts worry that these measures will have a chilling effect on efforts to set representation goals and diversify workplaces.
I asked Evelyn Carter, president of DEI strategy firm Paradigm, how she would advise CEOs who are getting pushback from shareholders, board members, and lawmakers on diversity initiatives. Here are three insights she shared that may help navigate these conversations:
- The case for diversity remains as strong as ever. Paradigm’s research shows that 72% of employees want their employers to invest in creating inclusive workplaces. Carter says pulling back on DEI commitments will likely lead to distrust among employees, consumers, and local communities. “Customers will say: ‘I will take my dollars and spend them elsewhere,’ and communities will be skeptical of any investments you might try to make because they question your motives,” she says.
- Acknowledge that the company’s values may not align with individual values. Carter recommends leaders be candid with employees, shareholders, or board members about differences in values, while highlighting the benefits of being affiliated with the company such as culture or the work environment. Carter says leaders should talk about their company values often, and that it is increasingly permissible to talk about topics such as race and gender. “When you are bringing together a diverse group of people, you have to create a way for all of those topics and ideas to come to the forefront,” she says.
- Understand where the backlash is coming from. Carter, who has a doctorate in social psychology, has done research that found opposition to inclusion efforts often occurs when people don’t fully understand that the workplace isn’t equitable. She says if a company is launching, say, a program to boost the number of engineers of color, leaders should provide data that shows underrepresentation of diverse engineers. “There’s a gap in terms of how bad people think things really are” for underrepresented groups,” she says. “Providing information is really important.”
Share your DEI stories
Has your company faced a backlash against DEI actions? If so, how have you dealt with the challenges? Send your advice to me at stephaniemehta@mansueto.com. I’d welcome a chance to share helpful tips.
Read and watch: all things DEI
How Gen Z LGBTQ professionals can create the world they want.
Diversity in tech: How to make real change.
How to fix “diversity fatigue.”
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.