Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are under fire. Here’s how you can uphold their commitments

I owe my career to what used to be called affirmative action. I got my first full-time job at a local paper in Norfolk, Virginia, via an internship program for minority journalists. An interview at an annual conference for Asian American journalists helped lead to an entry-level writing job at The Wall Street Journal. I’ve been personally heartened to see CEOs and other top executives commit to making their workplaces more diverse, especially in the wake of the racial justice protests that followed the death of George Floyd in 2020.

DEI’s big challenge

Now we’re seeing a number of legal challenges to the spirit and letter of diversity. Last week the U.S. Supreme Court struck down two universities’ use of race-based admissions. State lawmakers across the U.S. have introduced more than 500 anti-LGBTQ bills this year alone. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) experts worry that these measures will have a chilling effect on efforts to set representation goals and diversify workplaces.

I asked Evelyn Carter, president of DEI strategy firm Paradigm, how she would advise CEOs who are getting pushback from shareholders, board members, and lawmakers on diversity initiatives. Here are three insights she shared that may help navigate these conversations: