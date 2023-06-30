Copyright Office: Sorry, but you probably can’t protect your AI-generated art

Well, there’s nothing to see here, folks. You don’t need any of the generative AI tools in our weekly roundup because they will produce stuff you don’t really own. At least that’s what the United States Copyright Office (USCO) says. The federal agency doubled down on its AI doctrine during a recent webinar, labeling anything produced by AI as “unclaimable material.”

In other words, anything that comes out of an AI program can’t be protected under copyright law and will not be accepted even if it’s included in a work created by a human. So those extra trees and mountains you added to your landscape photo with Photoshop Firefly beta? They are not yours, sorry.” Robert Kasunic of the USCO says, “The Office will refuse to register works entirely generated by AI. Human authorship is a precondition to copyrightability.” But it’s more complicated than that. As Petapixel reports, USCO will register your images if they are modified with AI, but you will have to declare which parts are made using AI, making them “unclaimable, essentially discounting them” from the copyright protection. Kasunic went on to say that USCO believes that using any AI to generate content is akin to giving instructions to a commissioned artist. How will USCO enforce this policy in a world where generative AI work is practically undetectable? It’s a question that only has one obvious answer: LOL. There’s a lot to unpack about the consequences of this decision, both now and in the near future, but we will leave that for another time. For now, let’s have some fun in the land of non-copyrightable material.

Midjourney gets a zoom feature The new Midjourney launched last weekend, but it’s so good that I can’t ignore it. The new version has improved imaging, but the big news is the zoom out feature, which appears in the form of two buttons under any image you create: Zoom Out 1.5x and Zoom Out 2x. Click on it and keep zooming out with your magic camera: Zoom out + interpolation = magic



Only an hour into v 5.2 and I could cry



This is an incredible Midjourney update pic.twitter.com/hTzeSpt2uv — Nick St. Pierre (@nickfloats) June 23, 2023 Not only can you zoom out, but you can combine abilities to get consistent characters in your photos through different scenarios. Usually, if you create a synthetic human, Midjourney won’t retain it for your next shot. Now with the zoom feature, you can create a close-up of any character, then zoom out with different descriptions from that seed image to create different scenarios.

Unity Muse uses AI to create new worlds… Last May, 3D engine developer Unity said the company was hitting hyperdrive on generative AI, and it wasn’t kidding. Here’s something called Muse: Unity Muse is an AI-driven platform that accelerates the creation of real-time 3D applications and experiences. You can direct it using either text or hand-drawn sketches, and the AI will generate assets for you. According to the company, Muse will include the ability to create textures, sprites, and fully animate characters using natural language input. …and Unity Sentis makes them ‘sentient’ The other part of Unity’s generative AI announcement is Sentis, a tool that allows creators to embed neural networks into Unity builds, enabling real-time AI-driven experiences that were previously unimaginable without having to depend on cloud services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The company says that Sentis will embed the AI models to run on any device where Unity runs, making it the first cross-platform solution for embedding AI models into a real-time 3D engine. What does this technical jazz mean? Here’s an alien to explain it:

Basically, that’s a non-playable character that uses an AI to speak with the player. But you can embed any AI you want to do anything you want. Which opens a good question for the United States Copyright Office: What happens if I draw a sketch, then Muse produces a photorealistic 3D character in a photorealistic 3D world, then I direct that smart Sentis-powered character to dance all over that world while singing a song, and then I grab a camera to take a video of what’s happening? Can I copyright that? See where I am getting here. Yes, “LOL”—exactly my thoughts.