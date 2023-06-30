That entry-level job may not require a college degree, but having one still gives you an edge

As the labor market has tightened over the past few years, large companies from Google to GM to Delta Air Lines have aimed to open up their talent pools by advertising more roles that don’t require college-level education.

But eliminating degree requirements alone may not always translate to more opportunities for workers from nontraditional backgrounds because hiring managers still tend to put a premium on college degrees—even for entry-level roles that don’t require them. That’s one takeaway from a new survey of business leaders in more than a dozen industries across the United States and the UK, commissioned by the tech startup Multiverse and shared with Fast Company. It found that while only about half of the business leaders worked at companies where college was a requirement for entry-level jobs, another 35% said candidates with college degrees still had an advantage in entry-level roles that didn’t require them. In the end, only 17% said their company didn’t factor degrees into their hiring decisions for entry-level roles.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Comparing responses from the two countries, the college premium was decidedly more pronounced in the United States. Among respondents whose companies required a college degree, 62% were stateside, compared to 36% in the UK. On the flip side, among leaders whose companies don’t consider degrees at all, only 9% were in the United States, compared to 24% in the UK. American leaders were also more likely than their British counterparts to say that the value of college degrees will only rise in the next five to 10 years. They were even more enthusiastic about the value of their own college degrees, with American respondents about twice as likely to say that their degree significantly benefits them in their current role, contributing to their job performance and level of pay. The survey offers crucial nuance at a time when debates over rising tuition costs, the student loan crisis, labor shortages, and employee burnout are all converging on a white-collar workforce that is facing unprecedented disruption from the likes of AI. While Gen Z may be understandably more skeptical of academic credentials in this post-pandemic world, the survey suggests that company gatekeepers might not be as willing or ready to embrace nontraditional workforces as their publicly stated support of skills-based hiring suggests.

Multiverse, which was founded in 2016 by Euan Blair, has skin in this game. The startup focuses on opening up pathways for tech workers through apprenticeships. In a recent report that summarized its survey results, it documents broad agreement among business leaders that the higher-education system has fallen short when it comes to providing people with the skills they'll need for future jobs. The findings mirror those of similar surveys, including some in which students themselves expressed feeling ill-equipped to succeed in a rapidly changing digital world. Although the college advantage clearly isn't going to vanish anytime soon, many employers do say they're putting more of an emphasis on skills than ever before, and experts expect that to continue. Interestingly, Multiverse's survey found that younger companies were about a third less likely to have degree requirements for entry-level jobs than their more established counterparts. So if you're a candidate without a degree, you might have a better shot at a small startup than a tech giant.