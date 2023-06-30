Last fall, Microsoft announced the general availability of Power Pages , a drag-and-drop tool to let people create business websites while writing little to no code.

And for a little over a month, the company has been enabling Power Pages users participating in a public preview to build sites with the aid of an AI Copilot, instructing the system to create drafts of content ranging from search engine-optimized FAQ pages to application forms automatically backed by a newly created database. It’s one of a number of tools launched in recent months that use generative AI to kickstart websites, presentations, and documents based on verbal cues rather than manual edits.

Power Pages, including its new AI component, is designed to help businesses, government agencies, and others who need to build interactive business sites despite a worldwide shortage of trained coders. The platform has been used by organizations creating everything from grant application pages to portals used to request local government services, says Sangya Singh, vice president for Power Pages at Microsoft.

“There are so many digital solutions that need to be built,” she says, explaining Microsoft’s team conducted extensive interviews with users about their needs and how they traditionally create such sites. “These digital solutions have to be created by non-coders.”