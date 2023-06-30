BY Steven Melendez2 minute read

Last fall, Microsoft announced the general availability of Power Pages, a drag-and-drop tool to let people create business websites while writing little to no code.

And for a little over a month, the company has been enabling Power Pages users participating in a public preview to build sites with the aid of an AI Copilot, instructing the system to create drafts of content ranging from search engine-optimized FAQ pages to application forms automatically backed by a newly created database. It’s one of a number of tools launched in recent months that use generative AI to kickstart websites, presentations, and documents based on verbal cues rather than manual edits. Power Pages, including its new AI component, is designed to help businesses, government agencies, and others who need to build interactive business sites despite a worldwide shortage of trained coders. The platform has been used by organizations creating everything from grant application pages to portals used to request local government services, says Sangya Singh, vice president for Power Pages at Microsoft. “There are so many digital solutions that need to be built,” she says, explaining Microsoft’s team conducted extensive interviews with users about their needs and how they traditionally create such sites. “These digital solutions have to be created by non-coders.”

The new AI feature, which Singh says about 500 customers have begun to use, lets users begin with a first draft of a new page within just a few minutes by describing what they want. Then, if they need to add additional features, whether that be a new image, a contact page, or a complete form for customers to fill out, they can request those from the AI as well. “Now you don’t even have to drag and drop,” says Singh. Customers are then able to tweak what the bot generated by hand, or instruct the AI to make additional changes.

“They’re going from composers to editors,” says Singh. If they wish, site creators can also enable chatbots to provide assistance to their own users: With a few clicks, they can add an automated chat option that can answer visitor questions, complete with relevant links. Other companies have also rolled out AI augmentations to their low-code and no-code platforms this year. Low-code business automation platform Appian recently unveiled tools to quickly classify and process documents like invoices and purchase orders thanks to AI, presentation tool Tome lets users craft slide decks and portfolios through AI instructions, and no-code website builder Webflow announced tools to construct websites via verbal commands to AI.

Singh says that while Microsoft is still collecting data, customers that have begun using the AI features appear to be more engaged, and the company anticipates adding additional features to the Copilot’s capabilities. “I feel like we’re just scratching the surface of how conversational UX will take shape,” she says.