After six days, Instagram reverses its ban on dozens of kink and sex-positive creators

A days-long ban by Instagram on dozens of kink and sex-positive creators was lifted Wednesday morning. The reversal on the ban came after the company was reached for comment by Fast Company.
Those impacted by the bans, which lasted from June 22 to June 28, still seek clarity from Instagram parent company Meta as to why their accounts were blocked, and clearer explanations of how those involved in the sex-positive community can safely interact on Meta platforms without the risk of deplatforming.
Among those affected was Karl, the owner of Klub Verboten, a London-based kink club that uses Instagram to advertise its regular club nights. Karl, who declined to share his surname, says that he first realized his account (@klubverboten) was banned on June 22. Karl has run the profile for the last seven years. “We woke up that morning and without warning, it was gone,” he says. Karl claims there was no explanation of why his account had been banned, and never received a response to the 20 appeals he sent to Meta to reinstate his account. He says the ban left him feeling “quite suicidal.”
Meta started reactivating some accounts on the morning of June 28 (including Karl’s), following Fast Company’s request for comment. A Meta spokesperson subsequently told Fast Company: “We understand our platforms play an important role in helping people express themselves and connect with communities. While we allow sex-positive content and discussion, we have rules in place around nudity and sexual solicitation to ensure content is appropriate for everyone, particularly young people. A number of the accounts brought to our attention were removed in error and have been reinstated.”
Avril Louise Clark’s nonprofit Instagram account, The Porn Conversation, was also banned for a time. Clark received a notification on June 22, seen by Fast Company, saying her account was suspended and would be permanently deleted after 180 days. Clark spoke an hour after the ban on her account—which teaches porn literacy and does not, she stressed, link out to any adult content—was lifted, and 20 hours after Fast Company first approached Meta with a list of affected accounts. “Even though you get it back, it’s kind of like this fear and feeling of like, ‘Well, how long is this going to be? And why did this happen?’” she says. “And it’s like, you get it back without any explanation. And you also get it taken down pretty much without any explanation.”
Clark says she feels like she and other sex-positive accounts are pawns in a game being played by Meta, ignored until the media picks up their plight and approaches the company to justify their decisions—at which point they’re often overturned.
One expert suggests the mass switch-off of accounts may have been a result of Meta overzealously enforcing its policies around sex work. “I think there are loopholes within Meta’s implicit solicitation policy that I think might be triggering some heightened detection for some people,” says Carolina Are, a content moderation research and innovation fellow at Northumbria University. Are’s raising of the banned accounts with contacts within Meta also likely caused the blocks to be lifted on many accounts. “For instance, a lot of these people are events pages [promoting upcoming club nights]. They post links to the event, and the implicit solicitation policy for Meta says if you post a sexually suggestive picture, sexual emojis or sexualized language, combined with an offer for a link, that is implicit solicitation.”