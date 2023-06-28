After six days, Instagram reverses its ban on dozens of kink and sex-positive creators

A days-long ban by Instagram on dozens of kink and sex-positive creators was lifted Wednesday morning. The reversal on the ban came after the company was reached for comment by Fast Company.

Those impacted by the bans, which lasted from June 22 to June 28, still seek clarity from Instagram parent company Meta as to why their accounts were blocked, and clearer explanations of how those involved in the sex-positive community can safely interact on Meta platforms without the risk of deplatforming.

Among those affected was Karl, the owner of Klub Verboten, a London-based kink club that uses Instagram to advertise its regular club nights. Karl, who declined to share his surname, says that he first realized his account (@klubverboten) was banned on June 22. Karl has run the profile for the last seven years. “We woke up that morning and without warning, it was gone,” he says. Karl claims there was no explanation of why his account had been banned, and never received a response to the 20 appeals he sent to Meta to reinstate his account. He says the ban left him feeling “quite suicidal.”

Meta started reactivating some accounts on the morning of June 28 (including Karl’s), following Fast Company’s request for comment. A Meta spokesperson subsequently told Fast Company: “We understand our platforms play an important role in helping people express themselves and connect with communities. While we allow sex-positive content and discussion, we have rules in place around nudity and sexual solicitation to ensure content is appropriate for everyone, particularly young people. A number of the accounts brought to our attention were removed in error and have been reinstated.”