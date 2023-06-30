How the internet’s most beloved camera site found life after Amazon

In the weeks before the deal to acquire the legendary photography site Digital Photography Review was announced, Eric Yang, the founder and CEO of Gear Patrol , decided to purchase a camera. The model he settled on went against his initial thinking on what he needed—but it received a positive review from DPReview’s technical editor, Richard Butler .

Butler is famed among photographers for his in-depth reviews of digital cameras. By trusting Butler over his own instincts, he found himself quite pleased with his purchase. And as Yang began talks to acquire DPReview and its entire team, he soon found himself sharing this anecdote with Butler—in person.

“It was amazing, this real meta-moment, then to meet the person who wrote the review, who I’d never met in person before,” says Yang.

It’s an anecdote that explains why DPReview, a bedrock photography site, is such a good fit under the Gear Patrol umbrella. Despite distinct approaches—Gear Patrol emphasizes breadth of product categories, DPReview depth of research on one topic, photography—both sites work in the relatively narrow space of what Yang calls product journalism. It’s a subgenre defined by objective, well-researched insights into enthusiast products that go beyond fishing for revenue from affiliate links. (Yang declined to discuss the acquisition price, but says Gear Patrol worked hard internally to make the deal possible.)