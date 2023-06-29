Report: Space Force needs to up its counterspace capabilities

It’s about time for the U.S. Space Force to start seriously building out its counterspace capabilities, the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies argues in a report released this week.

The report looks at what threats U.S. assets face in space, particularly from China, and encourages the USSF to start building out its own arsenal of military defenses in space sooner rather than later.

“I think we’re past the point of, ‘Is space a warfighting domain?’” Maj. Gen. David Miller of the U.S. Space Command said on a press call. “I think we’re past the point of, ‘Has space been weaponized?’” The answer to both questions, based on past actions from the U.S.’ adversaries such as China and Russia, is an unequivocal yes.

The threat at hand

Since the world started launching satellites 60-plus years ago, the space domain has remained, essentially, peaceful. Still, it hasn’t been entirely without conflict.