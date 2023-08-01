Will Packer explains how handing a copy of his student film to Warrington Hudlin changed his career

This article is the fourth in a series about gatekeepers in the professional world taking a chance on those with nontraditional backgrounds. Read the full series here.

The series is published in partnership with The Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

I didn’t know anybody in the film business at all. I was definitely first everything in my world, in my orbit, for the film business.

My initial desire before going to college was to start my own business. I didn’t know what the business was. I didn’t know exactly the route to get there, but I wanted to get my MBA because I was told by a high school guidance counselor that it was the way to be an entrepreneur. I got a scholarship to attend Florida A&M University (FAMU) as an electric engineering major because my math and science scores were so high. I never had a true passion for engineering, but my dad was an engineer. I knew a lot about it, and the bottom line for my parents was there’s money in them, there hills, right? My parents told me “they are giving you major scholarship money, full ride stipend, so go get an engineering degree. It’s a great degree, you can do anything with it.”