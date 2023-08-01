Will Packer explains how handing a copy of his student film to Warrington Hudlin changed his career

This article is the fourth in a series about gatekeepers in the professional world taking a chance on those with nontraditional backgrounds. Read the full series here.
The series is published in partnership with The Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
I didn’t know anybody in the film business at all. I was definitely first everything in my world, in my orbit, for the film business.
My initial desire before going to college was to start my own business. I didn’t know what the business was. I didn’t know exactly the route to get there, but I wanted to get my MBA because I was told by a high school guidance counselor that it was the way to be an entrepreneur. I got a scholarship to attend Florida A&M University (FAMU) as an electric engineering major because my math and science scores were so high. I never had a true passion for engineering, but my dad was an engineer. I knew a lot about it, and the bottom line for my parents was there’s money in them, there hills, right? My parents told me “they are giving you major scholarship money, full ride stipend, so go get an engineering degree. It’s a great degree, you can do anything with it.”
So, I ended up at FAMU and while I was there met a guy named Rob Hardy. I knew I wanted to leave there and go to business school. He knew he wanted to leave there and become a film director. I didn’t have the ambition and passion at that time that he did. But I said, “you know what? I’m gonna help you make your first movie.”
We had no equipment, no resources, nothing. We borrowed old equipment from a local television station. We used a little bit of money that we raised from our student government to buy Super 16 millimeter film and we shot our very first movie, which was called Chocolate City. Chocolate City was about life on a historically black college or university (HBCU) campus as we knew it. We were the actors, we were the crew. And we shot this movie, and sent it out to Hollywood.
Not a single person out there cared about it at all.