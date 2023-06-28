The brewing AI chip war between the U.S. and China is getting in the way of Nvidia’s stock rally

BY Connie Lin2 minute read

As tensions brew between the United States and China—two 21st century superpowers that seem to be racing toward the brink of war—Nvidia’s stock price is today’s collateral damage.

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the federal government is weighing a heavier ban on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China, according to sources familiar with the situation. In a matter of weeks, the Commerce Department could block shipments of chips sold by Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)—two leading U.S.-based AI chipmakers jockeying for industry supremacy—that were headed for the East. Wall Street shed shares of Nvidia on the news. Its stock price fell nearly 3% after last night’s closing bell, and its competitor AMD’s price fell nearly 2%. Other American chipmakers, including Qualcomm, Intel, and IBM, are down slightly, ranging between a fraction of a percent to over 2%, as of midday Wednesday.

Chipmaker stocks have generally risen in the past year alongside the boom in generative AI hype, with Nvidia’s shares up 189% since January. However, as China’s aspirations grow on the world stage and its purchasing power multiplies, the keepers of Silicon Valley’s most sophisticated technologies, which sought to enrich themselves in China’s lucrative economy, are also becoming caught in a country-wide battle as the U.S. government braces for China’s great march forward. The new chip-sales ban would tighten the government’s restrictions from October, which already cut off China’s supply of Nvidia and AMD’s most advanced tech, on fears of what China could develop with AI’s godlike potential.

But the chipmakers themselves, lured by the promise of Chinese buyers’ wealth, worked to circumvent those rules. Months after they were announced, Nvidia, led by Taiwanese American cofounder Jensen Huang, said it would manufacture a watered-down version of its top chip for the Chinese market. Called the A800, it maxed out below the performance thresholds set by the U.S. government. Now, new rules could stop Nvidia from purveying the A800, or other versions of its chips that it tweaked to comply with past regulations, in China or Hong Kong without a license, sources told the Journal. The Commerce Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Fast Company.