As a business leader in charge of ensuring your company’s ability to thrive—no matter what type of economy financial experts are predicting—it would serve your team best to plan ahead and put systems in place to maintain a successful business during the good times and bad.

To help you improve profitability in today’s tight economy or get your organization ready for the next wave of marketplace uncertainty, here are 13 members from Fast Company Executive Board to share cost-reduction strategies that are working for them and their teams. 1. ASSESSING THE VALUE OF SUPPLIER CONTRACTS Evaluating all supplier contracts and the utilization of their software or service is critical to managing costs and improving profitability for your business. The value your business receives from the software or service should always exceed the price. If there is an imbalance and value isn’t being seen, go back to the vendor, making that point clear, and focus on reducing those costs quickly. – Chad Engelgau, Acxiom

2. REMOVING SOFTWARE REDUNDANCIES Because our company was a roll-up of several other companies, we had a lot of redundancy in our online tools. Once we did an audit of all the different tools and functions of our software (e.g., productivity tools, CRMs, file sharing, and more) we were able to cut our software spending almost in half. – Viveka Von Rosen, Vengreso 3. CREATING A ROBUST PRODUCT ROADMAP TO ENABLE INNOVATION

Situations in the wider global landscape are often out of our control. But what we can control is how we react to them. For us, that meant driving innovation through the delivery of a robust product roadmap while playing a combination of offense and defense. – Steven Malony, Belkin International 4. CHOOSING ORGANIC MARKETING STRATEGIES TO MINIMIZE ADVERTISING EXPENSES Optimize organic marketing strategies to minimize costly advertising expenses. Foster and nurture relationships with existing customers while exploring alternative methods to generate leads, such as referrals and loyalty programs. Streamline the utilization of tools by reassessing the necessity of premium options. Conduct an inventory of the SaaS tools and consider downgrading where feasible. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Agency, Inc.

5. DEVELOPING EFFECTIVE, EFFICIENT INTERNAL PROCESSES Ineffective or inefficient internal processes can be a costly burden on team productivity, which directly impacts a company’s financial health. In any economy, but especially when finances are tight, I recommend that leaders come up with ways to improve internal processes to help teams become more efficient and effective. Start with the client’s view of what’s important and work from there. – Kermit Randa, Symphony Talent 6. LIMITING UNNECESSARY PERKS AND EXPENDITURES

Cut down on unnecessary perks and expenditures that aren’t required by law. Examine every expense line item and determine if it is really needed. Weigh the cost-benefit of each purchase. Maybe your employees don’t feel that it’s needed anyway. Sometimes if the cost-reduction ideas come from them, they might actually be easier to implement. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 7. KEEPING TRACK OF YOUR FINANCIAL CASH FLOW Focus on tracking everything—from your budgets to your forecasting to profit and loss statements—and managing your inventory based on expected demand. Understanding your financials will allow you to avoid cash flow problems, overstaffing, and overspending. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing

8. CONSISTENTLY EVALUATING YOUR RETURN ON INVESTMENT Ongoing evaluation of what is driving ROI is critical to ensure you are using and gaining benefits from your investments. To avoid getting stuck, it’s also super important to reserve some funds to innovate and try new approaches to keep looking for ways to improve outcomes. – Gabrielle Lukianchuk, ABBYY 9. GOING FULLY REMOTE

From our inception in 2017, we have been 100 percent remote. Yes, before “going remote” was cool. While the decision was purpose-built into the foundation of our culture, it wasn’t made during an economic downturn. However, the beneficial byproduct is not being weighed down by what could be a large overhead cost. – Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric 10. HIRING THE RIGHT PEOPLE TO REACH MAXIMUM PROFITABILITY Every department regularly reviews the success of the staff, vendors, and services they use to accomplish quarterly goals. If finances are tight, we cut in areas that are not serving us in terms of reaching revenue goals, and if necessary, we restructure to make sure the right people are in the right roles to bring us maximum profitability. – Ryan Carroll, Wealth Assistants

11. FOCUSING ON CREATING INCENTIVES FOR CURRENT CUSTOMERS When belt-tightening with an eye toward profitability, look to your existing customer base. Driving renewals, up-selling, or offering add-on sales can often drive profitability more quickly and at a lower cost than acquiring new customers. – Karen Starns, OJO Canada 12. CREATING A PERSONAL BRAND TO BUILD ORGANIC ALLIANCES