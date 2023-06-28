Priceline launches 40 new features, including AI-powered booking chatbot

Booking a trip can be a chore and a bore. It either requires dozens of searches and clicks, or human travel agents who can grease the rails for a smooth and stress-free journey. Nevertheless, Americans really want to travel. According to the American Association of Travel Advisors, 63% have plans to get away this year, and 50% are more willing to use a travel agent today than in the past—a 14% increase over last year.

This summer, Priceline is hoping they’ll try a new travel-focused chatbot instead of a human agent. Today, the online travel agent is introducing a suite of new booking tools, packaged together into what it’s calling the Trip Intelligence suite, that personalize the travel-booking process in unprecedented ways. The best new feature: an AI-powered chatbot that can actually book a trip from within the prompt box. “Online travel agencies have been using AI for five-plus years, but there’s something different about what’s happening now,” says CEO Brett Keller, who joined Priceline in 1999, back when it was still offering a “name your own price” bidding system for travel bookings. (He became CEO in 2016.) “Whether you’re in the [travel-planning] ideation stage, the booking experience, or the post-booking phase, what we’re putting out will make a real difference in customers’ experience, across the entire platform.”

[Image: Priceline] While other online travel agencies, such as Expedia, have used ChatGPT plug-ins to add chatbot assistance to their sites, Priceline’s Penny is the first one that will allow users to book, change, or cancel travel plans directly from the prompt box during the itinerary-creation and checkout process. The company began training its travel assistant in March with OpenAI’s large language model, so that the chatbot can answer questions about nearly any neighborhood, city, or region. Priceline also limited hallucinations by using prompt engineering to focus the model on the site’s own data. “We have 25 years of ​​data that ChatGPT doesn’t have,” notes Keller. [Image: Priceline] Right now, Penny only works for accommodations—and only appears when you are in the selection and checkout phase of the process. But Priceline says it has plans to roll the chatbot out throughout the site so that it can help travelers during even earlier stages of the booking process. In the coming months, Penny will be able to book flights, rental cars, and packages. Priceline is also working toward communicating with other APIs, such as restaurant reservation app OpenTable, so that one day Penny might be able to snag you a reservation at Le Bernardin. The chatbot is just one of Trip Intelligence’s 40 new filters and features, which help users sort through the millions of hotels, flights, rental cars, cruises, experiences, and vacation packages available on the site to isolate exactly what they’re looking for. Trip Intelligence is backed by a recommendation algorithm that uses machine learning and natural language processing to optimize results and point users toward specific products based on their booking and search history.

