To a casual viewer, Space Junk might look like a typical animated adult comedy. A group of astronaut garbage collectors, voiced by actors like Napoleon Dynamite star Jon Heder and Tony Cavalero, deal with a number of outlandish snafus. It’s not unlike South Park or Family Guy, only this time with spaceships.
But the show has a sci-fi audience component to match its plot’s premise. The cartoon, which was created by the studio Toonstar and began airing last month on its own site, harnesses AI technology to encourage fans to craft their own ideas for characters.
Toonstar offers NFTs related to Space Junk, which come with the right to pitch stories and vote on which ones will feature on the show. NFT holders can interact with an online version of Wellbecca, one of the show’s (robot) characters. She can generate a first draft of a character description based on a user-suggested name and—in a Mad Libs-style twist—their ranking of five key words associated with their particular NFT.
Participants are free to tweak or completely rewrite the Wellbecca-generated stories, but the bot helps people generate starting ideas that fit into the existing, low-earth orbit waste management world of the show, says Toonstar cofounder and COO Luisa Huang.
“You’re not going to get an output that’s completely left field, where all of these characters are undersea mermaids and all of a sudden it doesn’t fit into the canon of the world,” says Huang.
Once participants are satisfied with their stories, they can submit them through the Space Junk site, letting other holders of the NFT, which initially sold for $20, vote on them on the associated blockchain. Creators of the highest-voted stories even are able to voice them on the show. It’s not Toonstar’s first foray into incorporating blockchain-based fan fiction: Another series called The Gimmicks, an animated pro-wrestling comedy which debuted last year, had similar elements, but there was no Wellbecca to assist writers.
“It was completely manual,” says Toonstar cofounder and CEO John Attanasio. “There was basically the white space, and it operated a lot like a wiki.”