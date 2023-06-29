To a casual viewer, Space Junk might look like a typical animated adult comedy. A group of astronaut garbage collectors, voiced by actors like Napoleon Dynamite star Jon Heder and Tony Cavalero, deal with a number of outlandish snafus. It’s not unlike South Park or Family Guy, only this time with spaceships.

But the show has a sci-fi audience component to match its plot’s premise. The cartoon, which was created by the studio Toonstar and began airing last month on its own site, harnesses AI technology to encourage fans to craft their own ideas for characters.

Toonstar offers NFTs related to Space Junk, which come with the right to pitch stories and vote on which ones will feature on the show. NFT holders can interact with an online version of Wellbecca, one of the show’s (robot) characters. She can generate a first draft of a character description based on a user-suggested name and—in a Mad Libs-style twist—their ranking of five key words associated with their particular NFT.

Participants are free to tweak or completely rewrite the Wellbecca-generated stories, but the bot helps people generate starting ideas that fit into the existing, low-earth orbit waste management world of the show, says Toonstar cofounder and COO Luisa Huang.