How I went from living in a homeless shelter in Queens to being a published author

This article is the first in a series about gatekeepers in the professional world taking a chance on those with non-traditional backgrounds. Read the full series here.
The series is published in partnership with The Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
“Sue . . . I’m homeless,” I sheepishly said to Susan Shapiro, my professor at The New School, from a payphone inside a shelter in Queens. “I don’t even have enough money to get to your class.” I’d been hiding the fact of my homelessness from everyone for six or seven months, almost as long as I’d known Sue, at this point. My 26th birthday was coming up, and all I wanted for my birthday was a home.
“Just come in. I’ll pay for your metro card,” came Susan’s caring voice on the other end. “A New York Times editor is going to be here. Tell her your story! Maybe she’ll help you.” I didn’t know how prophetic Sue’s words would be at the time. I was mostly concerned about my pride and shame. Luckily, I took her up on her offer, as that same New York Times editor would publish my very first piece four months later.
Writing is a unique occupation. Technically, anybody can be a writer: Just start writing. But breaking into the industry is another story. You have to know the right people, and the right people have to know you, and even then, you’re competing with scores of equally driven writers with more money and more connections. If you don’t have those inroads, being successful takes a lot of luck, even more so when you are faced with tremendous life obstacles as I was. The odds were stacked against me, but to get here, I didn’t do it on my own.
“I just want you to be creative.”
My story starts 37 years ago, in Chicago. I was not prepared for this world, so much so that I came out of the womb dead. My dad always says, “I knew you were meant to do great things because even death couldn’t stop you.” Hence the name, Alexander. After ten minutes of resuscitation attempts, I screamed my first words. I haven’t stopped talking ever since.
I recall being poor all the time growing up. Initially, I didn’t grow up with my father. My parents split when I was seven. I was left in the hands of my mother, a paranoid schizophrenic. She taught me to worry about demons in the wallpaper, monsters in the refrigerator, and spooky things of unseen origin and infinite destructive potential that would consume me if I didn’t listen to her.
My life in Chicago’s Robert Taylor Homes was as scary as one might imagine. Murders, drugs, and violence. And that was before you got to the violence of my own apartment. The beatings my mother dealt me were only the first level of horror. Everything in our apartment was trying to escape itself. Mom made us clean often, but nothing ever got clean. Roaches and mice never disappeared. My brother, Zach, and I shared a bedroom, and both of our beds were on the floor because bullets always hit people who slept near their windows. The walls and door were spotted with bullet holes when we moved in. The one thing that saved my life was the day my mother’s boyfriend hit me with a sledgehammer when I was 10, I ended up in an Indiana hospital, and child services warned my father I’d soon end up in foster care unless a suitable parent came to take responsibility. He had no idea of my situation, and I went to live with him from then on.