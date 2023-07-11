How I went from living in a homeless shelter in Queens to being a published author

This article is the first in a series about gatekeepers in the professional world taking a chance on those with non-traditional backgrounds. Read the full series here. The series is published in partnership with The Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

“Sue . . . I’m homeless,” I sheepishly said to Susan Shapiro, my professor at The New School, from a payphone inside a shelter in Queens. “I don’t even have enough money to get to your class.” I’d been hiding the fact of my homelessness from everyone for six or seven months, almost as long as I’d known Sue, at this point. My 26th birthday was coming up, and all I wanted for my birthday was a home.

“Just come in. I’ll pay for your metro card,” came Susan’s caring voice on the other end. “A New York Times editor is going to be here. Tell her your story! Maybe she’ll help you.” I didn’t know how prophetic Sue’s words would be at the time. I was mostly concerned about my pride and shame. Luckily, I took her up on her offer, as that same New York Times editor would publish my very first piece four months later.

Writing is a unique occupation. Technically, anybody can be a writer: Just start writing. But breaking into the industry is another story. You have to know the right people, and the right people have to know you, and even then, you’re competing with scores of equally driven writers with more money and more connections. If you don’t have those inroads, being successful takes a lot of luck, even more so when you are faced with tremendous life obstacles as I was. The odds were stacked against me, but to get here, I didn’t do it on my own.