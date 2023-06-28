BY Zachary Petit2 minute read

Sure, the original iPhone design was brilliant. Same goes for the original iMac, the iPod, the iPad . . .

But as it turns out, Sir Jony Ive—who led design at Apple for 20+ years and played a key role in the creation of all of the above—was apparently saving some of his most elaborate work for (literal) royalty. After Ive left Apple in 2019, the first major offering from his new design collective LoveFrom wasn’t yet another work of sleek austerity for the mass market, but rather one of maximalist ornamented wonder for then–Prince Charles. With Charles’ longtime focus on environmental issues, the heir to the throne was preparing to launch his environmental initiative, Terra Carta, and he needed an official seal for it. Whether it was a mandate in the brief or something that suddenly activated in Ive’s British DNA (after all, the English love seals, dating back to Edward the Confessor’s OG Great Seal of the Realm in the eleventh century), Ive went fully floriated, and LoveFrom created an ornate emblem rich with life in 2021.

[Image: courtesy LoveFrom] Now, in the wake of LoveFrom’s work on Terra Carta and Charles’ official coronation emblem, the designer who oversaw the launch of space gray at Apple has taken on space for the king. Today the monarch rolled out Astra Carta, an initiative that seeks to bring a set of sustainability standards and regulations to space exploration. Alongside global warming and a universe of environmental problems on Earth, mounting issues like space debris, satellite congestion, spacecraft emissions, and questions around planetary resources are the next (though likely not final) frontier requiring intervention. [Image: courtesy LoveFrom] King Charles III unveiled Ive’s Astra Carta seal in a reception at Buckingham Palace. “We were fascinated by the celestial rhythms that were illuminated during this design process, and how they are profoundly connected to the patterns of life on Earth,” Ive said in a release. “This feels a crucial time to do more to protect the natural universe in the broadest sense.”

Drawing inspiration from astronomical charts, astrophotography, and constellation maps, the seal also utilizes the LoveFrom Serif typeface and the St. Edward’s Crown (yep, same Edward who dropped that Great Seal) from the Terra Carta emblem and the coronation logo, providing a branded sense of continuity to Charles’ life and work. Moreover, “The structure is similarly defined by sacred geometry, overlaid with astronomical motion. The Earth is at the center, showing the sun and annular eclipse of the moon, with the transit of Mercury, dance of Venus and Mars. Symbolic constellations from the night sky in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres include Cepheus, Orion, Monoceros, Centaurus, Crux, Leo, and Charles’ Wain within Ursa Major, as well as the North Star. Deep space and the distant universe are represented by glimmering space dust and infinite blackness.” The hues of the void (perhaps logically) drain a bit of the life that made the Terra Carta and coronation emblems so striking, and the crown feels a tad top-heavy here. But like the Terra Carta emblem, the seal takes on a new character when printed in die-cut, embossed glory.