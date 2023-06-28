People believe GPT-3-created disinformation more readily than human-generated disinformation

The spread of disinformation has blighted the web for the past decade. In fact, a 2018 study found that fake news traveled six times faster on Twitter than legitimate information.

Historically, keeping the fake news machine spinning has taken time, effort, and people power. Russian, Chinese, and North Korean state propaganda machines employ thousands of people to pump out authentic looking, but untrue, content online. But new research suggests those operations could replace the humans peddling fake news with AI and find even better success at tricking the public.

A new study, published today in Science, finds that humans are more likely to believe disinformation generated by GPT-3 (a precursor to the large language model powering the current ChatGPT) than similar posts written by humans.

Study authors Giovanni Spitale and Federico Germani, both of whom are researchers at the University of Zurich’s Institute of Biomedical Ethics, analyzed how and whether GPT-3 could be weaponized “to produce the same kind of mis- and disinformation we’re seeing online, just much faster, at higher rates, and with less cost involved,” he says.