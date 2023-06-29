These backpacks were designed entirely from one material to make them 100% recyclable

A typical backpack might have as many as 50 components—zippers, lining, threads, reinforcements—all made from a mix of materials glued or welded or sewn together. That’s part of the reason they’re also hard to recycle, since the materials can’t easily or economically be separated. But a handful of companies are beginning to shift to designs made instead from a single material.

Troubadour, a London-based brand, released a Circular Collection of four bags earlier this year with every part, including zippers, made solely from recycled PET, the same material used to make water bottles. “To create a circular bag that can be recycled and does not result in downgrading of the materials when recycled, one molecule needs to be the source of all components,” says cofounder Abel Samet. “That is super challenging.” [Photo: Troubadour] In a standard bag, many components also contain polyurethane, a material that’s hard to recycle even on its own. The company spent more than three years working on the new PET-only designs along with its factories, component suppliers, a local recycling facility, and university professors. The bags, which range from $195 to $295, are designed for longevity; but when they eventually wear out, the company will send return shipping labels, take the bags back, and recycle them into new products. [Photo: Troubadour] Solgaard, another brand, also recently released its Circular Backpack ($165), with every component—from the custom ballistic fabric to the labels and internal cushioning—made only from PET. Because the components were hard to source, the company ended up creating some itself. “For example, the foam replacements and buckles were very challenging to source,” says founder and CEO Adrian Solgaard, “yet, these are essential to ensure the backpack was comfortable to wear as well as ensuring that the laptop storage compartment was sturdy and offered protection.”

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Technically, the bag is as easy to recycle as a plastic water bottle, though it isn’t something you can drop off in a curbside recycling bin . . . since recycling facilities wouldn’t yet recognize that it’s recyclable. Consumers can send old bags back to the company for recycling, and Solgaard wants to eventually create a network of collection points. [Photo: Solgaard] Freitag, the Swiss brand known for making bags from recycled truck tarps, also recently announced that it’s started production on a circular bag made from a type of nylon called polyamide 6. (The bag will be on the market next year, and the price hasn’t yet been announced.) “We didn’t expect that a reduction in the number of materials would increase the complexity of the project—especially in terms of sourcing—so drastically,” says Silvio Trionfini, project lead for the product, called the Freitag Mono. [Photo: spaceStudio/courtesy Frietag] Normally, he says, different materials would be used for different properties like hardness or softness or elasticity, but they had to find ways to make versions of the same materials that could accomplish everything. The process involved years of R&D, including working with a manufacturing partner in Taiwan to develop a new triple-layered fabric, with a lining, waterproof middle, and outer layer, all made from polyamide 6.

[Photo: spaceStudio/courtesy Frietag] After the bags wear out, and after repair and reuse are no longer an option, the company will take them back to recycle into new products. It’s critical to have a strong take-back system in place, Trionfini says. “Theoretical recyclability alone is not enough to attain circularity,” he says. “As a manufacturer, at the same time, you have to design services and processes to make sure that the product—after a long life—finds its way back into the material cycle, to push the actual recycling rate as high as possible.” [Photo: Elias Boetticher/courtesy Frietag] It’s not easy to switch every product to a mono-material design. With standard recycling processes, if you recycle black PET, you’ll only get black PET, without the option for color. Troubadour, which incorporates other sustainability features into its designs, says that there are technical reasons that make it difficult to switch its other products to circularity. Still, it plans to make its whole collection circular by the end of 2024. Solgaard, as well, wants to move toward circularity across its whole range. Freitag is actively working on a company-wide circularity plan. That involves going as far as to work with truck tarp manufacturers on new designs that are designed for recycling from the beginning.

“Our main focus is on keeping products and materials in circulation for as long as possible, and working out how we can leave the linear economy behind us, once and for all,” says Trionfini. Correction: We’ve updated this article to reflect Troubadour’s future plans for circularity.