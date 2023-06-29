340,000 UPS workers are close to the biggest strike in recent memory

It’s already been a hot strike summer, with thousands of workers in different industries walking off the job to protest poor working conditions or demand their bosses come to the negotiating table and hammer out a fair union contract. But we’re all still waiting to find out what will happen with what could be the biggest strike of the year—frankly, of the past several decades.

The Teamsters union is the largest in the nation, representing 1.2 million logistics workers across the U.S. and Canada. They are currently in the middle of contentious contract negotiations with the United Parcel Service, a corporation that employs 340,000 Teamster package delivery and warehouse workers. The leadership knows that if they do call a strike, their members will be all in; a strike authorization vote on June 16 yielded an overwhelming affirmation of support, with 97% of the members who responded voting yes. (A positive strike authorization vote does not mean that a strike has been called but that if the leadership does call a strike, the members will be ready to go). As Sean M. O’Brien, Teamsters general president, said that day: “The strongest leverage our members have is their labor, and they are prepared to withhold it to ensure UPS acts accordingly.” This moment was a long time coming, and Teamsters leaders weren’t always so willing to show the bosses their teeth. Back in 2018, the former Teamsters president, James P. Hoffa, rammed through an unpopular concessionary contract against the membership’s wishes by overriding their vote against it. This had a devastating effect on part-time workers and enacted a two-tier system that allows UPS to pay newer drivers less for doing the same work as more senior employees.

That betrayal sent shockwaves through the union, and the backlash gave rise to the Teamsters for a Democratic Union reform caucus, which sought to rid the union of cronyism and push it in a more militant direction. TDU devoted years to rank-and-file organizing, and finally coasted to victory in the union’s 2021 leadership elections. Now led by pugnacious new president Sean O’Brien, a fourth-generation Teamster from Boston, the union faces a massive challenge: striking a satisfactory deal with UPS before the current contract expires at midnight on July 31. So far, the going has been more than a little rough. O’Brien made no bones about his attitude heading into the negotiations; he refers to bargaining as “a full-contact sport,” and seems to relish making UPS squirm. In 1997, when the Teamsters struck against UPS, they shut down the company for 15 days; UPS lost hundreds of millions of dollars (and gave the union a big win at the bargaining table). The union’s posture has been aggressive because members know full well that UPS is desperate to avoid a strike. A Teamsters work stoppage would be incredibly disruptive to the company’s flow of operations, and would have a ripple effect throughout the economy. As CNN points out, UPS trucks move about 6% of the U.S.’s gross domestic product each day. It’s in everyone’s best interest to give the Teamsters what they want—and they want “the best contract in history,” as O’Brien put it on Twitter.

The negotiating team has been gaining ground at the bargaining table, including winning a long-overdue commitment from UPS to install air-conditioning in its delivery vans, starting with vehicles purchased next year. (Though since the deal covers only new vehicles, rather than the entire existing fleet, some feel it’s a bit of a hollow victory). Mandatory air-conditioning is just one of a slew of demands that the union is determined to satisfy with this new contract. Part-time workers make up about 60% of UPS’s staff, and they’re calling for a significant pay increase to $25 per hour. In 2022, amid record profits, UPS slashed part-time pay from $18 to $15.33 in multiple cities, and the Teamsters haven’t forgotten. The workers have also watched as UPS profited during the pandemic while cutting their hours and laying off hundreds of so-called 22.4 drivers—lower-paid workers at the bottom of the tier system created in 2018. All the while, the company has called them “essential workers.” Tensions have been running high for years.

As negotiations continue, the Teamsters are also seeking to eliminate the two-tier wage system implemented by Hoffa’s 2018 sweetheart deal, add more holidays, eliminate the mandatory six-day workweek that is forced upon some drivers, and raise pension payouts for workers who have been shorted. Last week, the Teamsters National Negotiating Committee shared its full economic proposal with UPS, which they said was “the biggest, most lucrative financial proposal ever presented by a labor union.” The company’s counteroffer leaked, and drew a wave of scorn, disbelief, and anger online when people saw the miniscule amounts of money the company was offering. According to the union, UPS’s proposal “included minimal raises and overall wage cuts to workers’ cost-of-living adjustments.” For example, UPS offered full-time employees a mere 50-cent raise over each of the next five years. Teamsters leaders characterized UPS’s response as “disrespectful,” with O’Brien growling in a statement, “We are not going to sell ourselves short in these negotiations. This company is wasting time putting forth offensive proposals.” The Teamsters announced that they will not meet with UPS again until the company provides a more acceptable economic proposal.

It’s not all about the money either. By also taking on issues like gig work and surveillance (the union wants to eliminate driver-facing cameras in UPS’s delivery vans, which the company can use to continuously record workers on the job), the Teamsters are fighting for more than just their own interests. They’re laying the groundwork for workers in other industries to push back against exploitative systems and invasive technologies. It’s a tall order, but the membership is ready to fight for it. ​​“The expectations of rank-and-file Teamsters are high,” UPS Teamster delivery drivers Sean Orr and Elliot Lewis wrote in Jacobin magazine. “If the two-tier wage structure of drivers is not eliminated on day one of this contract, it is a strike issue. If part-time workers do not get a significant pay increase, it is a strike issue. If all workdays beyond the five-day workweek are not totally voluntary, it is a strike issue.” With all the buildup and the bluster—and the very real level of strike readiness that the Teamsters have been flaunting for months now—it’s anybody’s guess what will happen come August 1. But you can’t say they didn’t warn you.