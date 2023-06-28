Brands, you’re doing Pride allyship wrong

Leaning into human rights issues can show consumers that brands are made up of more than a bunch of suits in a boardroom and that they’ll support causes to better the world. But in 2023, that narrative has gotten messier. Somehow, LGBTQ+ allyship has created anger along with applause, as recent headlines about Bud Lite , Target, and Starbucks demonstrate.

Despite a new wave of anti-LGBTQ+ backlash, the LGBTQ+ issues are not going away, and neither is the need for brands to decide how to approach them. According to new research from The Harris Poll, which was shared exclusively with Fast Company, those brands could stand to lose a lot more business and support from consumers if they choose to back down on human rights.

The report, which surveyed 1,110 adults who identify as LGBTQIA+, reveals that the queer community is closely watching not just what brands are saying, but what they’re doing to support the cause.

Walking the walk

Of the survey participants, 89% said they closely follow brands’ actions to support queer issues. They learned about those actions through social media (61%) and word of mouth (52%), as well as news (42%) and advertisements (42%). About a third of the time (32%), they found a brand’s commitments by actually going to its company website for information.