5G might delay your flight this weekend. Here’s why

It hasn’t been a great week for traveling. Yesterday more than 1,600 flights were canceled and over 5,800 were delayed as strong weather hit the Northeast ( via USA Today). Then later this week, the busiest travel period for the Independence Day holiday since before the pandemic is set to begin.

While 43.2 million Americans are expected to make their trips by road over the July 4 holidays, 4.17 million Americans are set to take to the skies. But unfortunately, some of those with flights this weekend could face delays or cancellations. The reason? 5G cellular networks. Here’s what you need to know: