NYC’s new license plates are bureaucratic design at its worst

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon3 minute read

It’s been a cruel few months for graphic design in the New York region. First, it was the butchering of Milton Glaser’s iconic I ♥ NY logo. Now, it’s the butchering of the new New York State license plate offering for New York City.

Last week, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles—otherwise known as your beloved DMV—released a series of regional custom license plates (read: these cost money) representing the state’s 10 regions. The overarching aesthetic? Stock-image chic. New York City’s specialized plates feature an image of One World Trade Center at dusk with a faded background of Lower Manhattan (don’t worry, Lady Liberty is squeezed in at the bottom left of the plate). Long Island’s has the iconic Montauk lighthouse. And Western New York shows off an image of the Niagara Falls because, what else? (Although here, there’s also a “redesigned” Buffalo Bills plate option too.) [Photo: New York DMV] The plates were designed so drivers could personalize their vehicles and “show pride for the place they live,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a press release. But the images they chose for the plates are so perfectly stereotypical, so deeply uninspired, it got me wondering: Who actually designs license plates? A spokesperson told Fast Company that the new license plates were created by the image services unit of the DMV’s Office of Communications. The team, which includes graphic designers and videographers, is also responsible for designing DMV office signage, driver’s manuals, and public services announcements. Potential designs were then submitted to, and culled by, a small internal group called the Custom Plate Development Committee, which includes a hodgepodge of representatives from image services, marketing, central operations, the executive team, and the custom plate unit. “The plates were chosen based on their design aesthetic, significance to the region, and legibility,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

And that’s all we know. What kind of design aesthetic were they going for? Were they constrained to certain fonts or color palettes for legibility? And how exactly did they land on a photographic likeness versus, say, a more graphic or even abstract illustration of these landmarks? [Photo: New York DMV] When I tried to get a fuller picture, I was faced with a very long, very tangled web of red tape. I scoured the DMV website for a relevant media contact, messaging the “NYS DMV Virtual Agent” for help, before being directed to the regular landline. I sighed my way through about a hundred options, sub-options, and sub-sub-options, being put on hold, then transferred to one department, then another department. I was promised a call back the same day (which never materialized) until finally, an email of two paragraphs landed in my inbox. The spokesperson was responsive from then on, but the details I so longed for came in the form of pithy one-liners.

It’s hard to imagine why there’s such a shroud of secrecy around this very public design, but perhaps the powers that be aren’t particularly taken with the end results, either. License plates in the U.S. didn’t always look like this. During the first half of the 20th century, license plates were a thing of beauty, with brightly colored backgrounds and embossed letters set in stylish typography. Some, like Wyoming or Colorado had a few graphic elements (a bucking horse and a rider for the former, an outline of the Rocky Mountains for the latter), but the majority were fairly restrained in their design. Their beauty was a function of their constraints. In the early years, license plates were made of steel or copper that could only be embossed or painted, which yielded limited results. Eventually, aluminum replaced steel, and in the 1970s, the embossed designs were replaced by reflective surfaces that allowed for any kind of images to be applied to the surface. It didn’t take long for license plates to become a graphic disaster.