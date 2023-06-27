These are the best cities for biking in the U.S.

Despite its sub-zero winters, the best large city for biking in the U.S. is Minneapolis, according to a new ranking. The city—which is relatively flat—has added dozens of miles of bike lanes over the last decade, including protected lanes.
The Midtown Greenway, built on a former rail line, helps connect the bigger network. In 2020, the city lowered the speed limit to 20 miles an hour for most streets. If you’re going to work, or to a local bar or one of the city’s lakes, it’s not uncommon to ride a bike, sometimes with huge tires designed to glide over ice and snow.
The city topped the latest edition of an annual list from the nonprofit PeopleForBikes, which scored 1,484 American cities based on whether they have protected bike lanes, whether cars drive at safe speeds, and how they’ve designed intersections, network connections, and generally reallocated space for biking and walking. It also looked at 249 cities in Europe and Canada.
Here are the top 10 large cities in the U.S.:
- Minneapolis, MN (with a score of 68 out of 100)
- San Francisco, CA (63)
- Seattle, WA (62)
- Philadelphia, PA (57)
- Portland, OR (56)
- New York City, NY (55)
- St. Paul, MN (51)
- Washington, DC (45)
- Milwaukee, WI (45)
- Detroit, MI (42)
The top 10 medium cities, with populations between 50,000 and 300,000:
- Davis, California (77)
- Ankeny, Iowa (74)
- Berkeley, California (72)
- Boulder, Colorado (68)
- Corvallis, Oregon (63)
- Hoboken, New Jersey (62)
- Plainfield, New Jersey (61)
- Ames, Iowa (60)
- La Crosse, Wisconsin (59)
- Longmont, Colorado (59)
The top 10 small cities:
- Provincetown, Massachusetts (88)
- Crested Butte, Colorado (87)
- Blue Diamond, Nevada (85)
- Murdock, Nebraska (84)
- Ashland, Wisconsin (80)
- Jackson, Wyoming (79)
- Aspen, Colorado (75)
- Shorewood, Wisconsin (74)
- Ashland, Oregon (70)
- Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania (69)
Globally, the Dutch city of The Hague (89) topped the list, followed closely by Utrecht (84), now home to the world’s largest bike parking garages, where some recently-built apartment buildings have more space for bikes than cars and a new car-free neighborhood is under development.
American cities have a long way to go catch up to cities like Utrecht. But they’re making clear progress: Minneapolis’s score, for example, jumped from 28 in 2018 to 68 this year. “In the past decade we have seen a growing number of cities across the U.S. change their approach to transportation to provide more travel choices to city residents and visitors, which means designing streets that serve people well no matter how they get around—bicycling, walking, using a mobility device, driving, or taking public transit,” says Rebecca Davies, program director for the City Ratings program at PeopleforBikes.