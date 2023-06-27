These are the best cities for biking in the U.S.

Despite its sub-zero winters, the best large city for biking in the U.S. is Minneapolis, according to a new ranking. The city—which is relatively flat—has added dozens of miles of bike lanes over the last decade, including protected lanes.

The Midtown Greenway, built on a former rail line, helps connect the bigger network. In 2020, the city lowered the speed limit to 20 miles an hour for most streets. If you’re going to work, or to a local bar or one of the city’s lakes, it’s not uncommon to ride a bike, sometimes with huge tires designed to glide over ice and snow.

The city topped the latest edition of an annual list from the nonprofit PeopleForBikes, which scored 1,484 American cities based on whether they have protected bike lanes, whether cars drive at safe speeds, and how they’ve designed intersections, network connections, and generally reallocated space for biking and walking. It also looked at 249 cities in Europe and Canada.

Here are the top 10 large cities in the U.S.: