How to deal with people who pretend to know more than they do

To some degree, everyone has trouble acknowledging their limitations. That can come in the form of exaggerating your skills on the basketball court, suggesting you have read a novel that you really didn’t (the internet summary doesn’t count), or nodding along sagely with someone who assumes you understand a topic that leaves you mystified.

That said, there are some people at work who consistently let on that they have knowledge and skills that they clearly do not. That can be a problem, because organizations rely on the knowledge and skills of the team to succeed. After all, someone is unlikely to fill gaps in their understanding or skill set until they first admit what they do and do not know. So, what can you do about it? Model those three little words Some of the people who misrepresent how much they know are peers or (worse yet) above you in the food chain. When trying to manage upward or laterally in this case, one of the best things you can do is to model the behavior you want.

Contrary to popular wisdom, the three little words people have the most difficulty uttering are actually “I don’t know.” Showing that you are willing to admit what you don’t know (or know how to do) is helpful, because it shows others that there is value in being clear about what you do and don’t understand. In addition, you can go a step further and actually work to fill that gap by reading up on a topic or taking a class. The ultimate aim is to create a learning organization—one that values continuous improvement. Technology changes fast, and business have to adapt faster than ever to keep up. That means that even the most knowledgeable people in any organization need to be developing themselves all the time. That starts with admitting that there are things you don’t know. Flip the defaults When talking about a new topic with someone, there is a tendency to start by saying something like, “Do you know about X?” The problem with this question is that (above and beyond the desire to look smart), there is a tendency to be cooperative in conversation, and that often involves saying “Yes” to questions and nodding along with speakers as they talk.

That means that the question “Do you know about X?” contains an implicit suggestion that the right answer is “yes.” If you want to encourage people to admit that there are things they don’t know, you can reframe the way you ask about their knowledge in a way that gives more permission to ask for additional information. These days, for example, there is a lot of discussion about generative AI systems like ChatGPT and DALL-E. If you have some expertise in this area and are talking about it with a colleague, you might start by saying, “Lots of people are talking about ChatGPT, but not a lot of people know much about these systems. Would it help if I gave a quick overview before we dig in?” The aim here is to enable people to be cooperative by asking for more information. Dig into the details I’m not a fan of micromanaging. It’s important to hire the right people, train them well, and then let them do their job. That said, when you’re dealing with someone who consistently overstates what they know, it is worth continuing conversations to find out how they are going to approach tasks.

Even when managing laterally and upward, you can frame the conversation in productive ways. For example, you can say, “We are dealing with something similar on my team, I’m curious how you’re going to approach this. I’m happy to share what our team is thinking.” By digging into details, you can begin to highlight what you see as the important elements of a situation. The person you’re talking to is not likely to admit that they have overstated their knowledge (falling back on phrases like, “I’ll need to think about that more . . . ”), but by engaging more deeply in a conversation, it suggests some of the outlines of what the other person might want to learn about in order to be more effective. Call it out when you can A lot of these suggestions have focused on being tactful, which is important in the middle of conversations—particularly when you’re managing laterally and upward. But, when you have members of your own team who are overstating their knowledge, you will ultimately need to be direct about it.

When you see a pattern of unwillingness to admit ignorance, it’s important to have a conversation that focuses on that behavior. The best way to approach this is to start a meeting with it, so that you’re not derailing another discussion. Talk about what you have noticed and give one or two specific examples. Then, highlight what you would prefer that they say instead. This is a place where the X, Y, Z formulation works well: “You did X, it caused Y, and in the future, I would prefer that you do Z.” This frame is helpful, because it focuses on what someone did and not why. You don’t need to dig into the motivation that leads a supervisee to over-represent their knowledge. You just need to let them know that you’d prefer that they say something like, “I don’t know about that,” or, “Please tell me more about how I can learn about that.”