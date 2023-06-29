‘Having kids has become a privilege’: 3 millennials talk about their relationship with money

In our previous installment of a series examining people’s personal money journeys, Fast Company asked three Gen Xers about their relationship with money and how it evolved. What were their earliest lessons? How had this impacted their careers? What is their current relationship with money?

For our second installment, Fast Company asked three millennials the same questions. While all three described vastly different childhoods and lessons learned, all of them chose to speak about how money is making them ponder deep and often philosophical quandaries about life itself. For “Freddie,” who recently gave birth, money raises the question of who gets to be a parent. For Nimisha, money dictates the systems around which society is structured. For Molly, money is a form of inherited trauma that has forced her to ask: What are the things that really matter?

“Freddie,” 32, Boston

They/them

Occupation: Product designer