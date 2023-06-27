These new solar streetlights stay on when the power goes off

When Hurricane Ian hit Florida last year, the power was out in parts of North Fort Myers for five days. But each night, the streetlights came on in one neighborhood in the city. The area, a new development with hundreds of homes over 11 blocks, is among a growing number of communities to have lights that run on solar power, independent from the grid.

“They stayed on the entire time, even when the community was in darkness,” says Liam Ryan, a manager at Streetleaf, the company that makes the lights. A mesh network connects to all the lights so that they can be monitored and slightly dimmed if it’s necessary to extend the battery life on cloudy days.

[Photo: Streetleaf]

The startup spun out of a development company that wanted to install solar streetlights in a project but couldn’t find good options on the market. “We talked to other solar light companies and found that most of them were what we call integrators—they’re just buying a solar panel, a car battery, and a pole,” Ryan says. “Nobody had done hundreds or thousands of installs at a time.”

[Photo: Streetleaf]

The company decided to develop its own version, using high-efficiency solar panels, efficient LEDs, batteries, smart sensors that can adjust the light based on the natural light outside and traffic, and software that allows for remote monitoring and control. The lights are also designed to reduce light pollution for wildlife, such as migrating birds, and for people living nearby.