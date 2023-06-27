Fast company logo
How the company designed its new M0.0NSHOT sneaker to have a carbon footprint of 0.0 grams of CO2 equivalent—from regenerative wool to sugarcane waste packaging.

How Allbirds made its new sneakers truly net zero

[Photo: Allbirds]

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

When companies make claims about the climate benefits of their products—like a carbon-neutral chocolate bar or pair of jeans—they typically rely on buying carbon offsets from unrelated projects like protecting forests. A new pair of “net zero” sneakers from Allbirds takes a different approach: The company focused solely on the impact, both positive and negative, from making the shoes themselves.

Allbirds does buy carbon offsets as part of its company-wide sustainability goals. “Ultimately, though, we know that the key thing that we need to do—what everyone needs to do—is reduce emissions in our own supply chain,” says Aileen Lerch, the company’s senior manager of sustainability.

[Photo: Allbirds]

The shoe, which is called the M0.0NSHOT and will be on the market next spring, has a carbon footprint of 0.0 grams of CO2 equivalent, according to the company’s calculations. That’s partly because some of the materials it uses, like regenerative wool, are carbon negative, capturing more carbon than they emit. The logo—a smiley face with zeros as eyes, which is attached to the front of the shoe like a button—is made from plastic created from captured methane emissions.

[Photo: Allbirds]

The company started the design process by directly reducing emissions as much as possible. The form factor of the shoe itself is minimal, in order to reduce components. The factories that will make the shoe have switched to renewable energy.

