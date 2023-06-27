POV: People will take sustainability seriously when companies make it more relatable

BY Mark Curtis4 minute read

Sustainability has a relevance problem.

That might be hard to believe, given how obviously and painfully relevant it is to our lives and shared future. But do a little digging, and you’ll find it true. In our latest sustainability research, Our Human Moment, we polled thousands of people across the globe and unearthed a particularly startling statistic: Approximately three in every five people do not strongly resonate with the idea of living sustainably. Similarly, recent polling conducted across seven European countries by YouGov found that although there is support for government policies to fight the climate crisis, that support diminishes the more those policies infringe on our day-to-day lifestyles. Simply put, while sustainability has risen to the top of business agendas and for the most part stayed there through the recent disruption cycles, it just hasn’t materialized into enough of a public priority to scale change in a timely way.

This is a particularly tricky challenge for business leaders. Some 98% of CEOs agree on the need to tackle the climate emergency and see safeguarding the planet as core to their roles and their companies’ futures. But that dedication isn’t matched by a public already in crisis mode as they adapt to visceral and immediate pressures such as the spiraling cost of living. This dissonance between business and consumer perspectives tells us that while for years we’ve been trying to figure out ways to make humans more sustainable, we should have instead—or better yet, additionally—focused our efforts on making sustainability more human. Zoom out to the macro level, and we can see how our current approach to sustainability as a business imperative has been heavily technocratic. We’ve spent a great deal of time and energy—correctly—on top-down initiatives aimed at reducing our carbon emissions by tweaking supply chains and operations. None of that has been wrong, but we have been expecting consumers to reward us while largely leaving them out of the debate. This needs to change.

Because at the end of every sustainable value chain, whether it be the food we eat, how we travel, the way we heat our homes, or the clothes we wear, there is a human being who needs to make and then scale the change. And keeping well-meaning climate initiatives in-house, where customers are not active participants, has made sustainability less relevant for the millions of humans who need to make those decisions. This relevancy gap is the overriding theme of Accenture’s recent research. In order to truly move the needle, sustainability needs to be more personal, more connected, and more tangible within the context of the way people actually live their lives. As part of the Our Human Moment report, we identified three core steps business leaders can take to weave sustainability into their operations in a more human way. By adhering to this blueprint, businesses can hit sustainability targets and inspire people to move with them.

Define Rather than deciding what sustainability looks like for our customers, we need to accept that definitions of sustainability are diverse and not necessarily related to corporate vernacular. For example, deciding to cycle to work or to share products with your friends rather than waiting for them to buy their own are sustainable choices, and should be encouraged. It’s important to define what sustainability might look like on a very fundamental level for your customers so that you can connect. Connect One of the many people we spoke to as part of the reporting process is a striking illustration of how human values are the true drivers of action.

Abeb, a former pastor in the U.S. who runs a diversity, equity, and inclusion training business, told us that he does care about the planet but that immediate human concerns around community and inclusion often override the sustainability agenda in his mind. But by catering to these human values—caring, self-fulfillment, and empowerment, for example—businesses can sell the benefits of sustainability in a way that connects. Stimulate Converting connection into action means recognizing that people aren’t always going to be looking to brands for direction. At the grassroots level, sustainable actions are always going to be cultivated socially. However, organizations can still make an impact by playing into social norms alongside tried-and-true persuasion tactics. Appeal to self-fulfillment, for example, by offering product swaps and lifestyle habit changes with an aspirational tone. Ultimately, we should link our drive for sustainability to the human values that we know can accelerate behavior change in practice. In doing so, we can redefine consumption into something sustainable on which the future of commerce can be built.