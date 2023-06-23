The CEOs of Apple, Microsoft, and Google met with Biden and Modi. Here’s what they talked about

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday opened the final day of the Indian prime minister’s four-day U.S. visit by meeting top American and Indian executives as the leaders look to increase cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductor production, and space.

The leaders are putting a spotlight on the “Innovation Handshake,” a new initiative aimed at addressing regulatory hurdles that stand in the way of cooperation between the two countries and promoting job growth in emerging technologies.

“Our countries are taking innovation and cooperation to new levels,” Biden told the group, which included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. “We’re going to see more technological change . . . in the next 10 years than we’ve seen in the last 50 years.”

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (third from left) speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden and American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023. From left, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Modi and Biden [Photo: AP]

White House officials say India’s deep talent pool will be crucial in building more resilient supply chains and developing technology to address climate change. All this comes as the administration has sought to put the U.S.-India relationship on a higher plane in the face of an ascendant China in the Indo-Pacific.