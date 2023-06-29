According to Salesforce.com’s The State of the Connected Customer released in 2022, 88% of customers say the experience is as important as a company’s products or services—an eight-point increase from 80% since 2020.
Can you think of many CEOs who do not say they want to put their customers at the center of their business?
Why do organizations struggle to close the gaps between what their customers need and expect and the current reality of the experience their organization delivers?
Working with and alongside marketing, digital, customer experience (CX), and operations executives in companies of different sectors and life stages, I’ve seen progress consistently derailed by failure to:
- Articulate the CX North Star destination—one that the whole organization can see and in which individuals can see themselves playing a role
- Align the organization through an integrated CX roadmap, supported by non-bureaucratic governance
- Approach their CX transformation by testing, learning, proving, and then scaling—taking small initial steps to demonstrate what good CX looks like and what it takes to deliver outcomes that benefit customers, employees, investors, and other stakeholders.
To avoid the pitfalls, start by appointing a small and mighty team of leaders who collectively bring diverse expertise and have in common a growth mindset. Task them with a three-part blueprint to be shared with the executive team for approval in 60 to 90 days:
- A statement of the CX North Star Ambition
- The V1.0 Delivery Roadmap
- A governance framework
THE NORTH STAR
Ensure your CX North Star destination is more than a slogan. The statement itself must articulate the intended experience that will meet customers’ rational and emotional needs. The North Star must also define these additional four elements:
- The 5-6 adjectives describing how your customers will feel when you reach your North Star
- The design principles you will follow to make decisions as you define, develop, and deliver CX improvements
- The employee behaviors that are necessary to achieve the North Star
- How success will be measured, both through quantitative metrics and by imagining what customers and employees will say when you’ve arrived at your destination
THE ROADMAP
Once the team knows their destination, they are ready to identify the high-level workstreams required to undertake the journey.
A roadmap should capture more than projects that will contribute to reaching the North Star. To be effective, a roadmap should also anticipate:
- The capabilities that may need to be created, requiring investment to build, buy, and embed, including new technologies such as AI, whose impact on CX has huge potential and whose possibilities require testing and learning to understand and prioritize
- Communications requirements to employees, vendors, and partners so they understand what North Star is, why it matters, their role, metrics, design principles and expected behavior that inform and motivate these stakeholders to commit to the success of the North Star
- Learning and development where skill building is needed to enable teams.
Early on, organizations will benefit by identifying 2-3 pilot projects that can be pursued to validate their execution assumptions about how to bring the North Star to life and create a few successes that will boost the organization’s confidence and understanding. Pilots are building blocks towards achieving the North Star ambition. They emanate from a well-articulated problem statement and generally focus on the redesign of a specific aspect of the customer experience.
GOVERNANCE
A governance framework will:
- Define the oversight to be put in place to ensure North Star progress, share learning across the organization, track performance against target metrics, and problem-solve
- Identify an executive sponsor, customer experience council members who will meet regularly to pool what’s working and manage the roadmap, and business and functional unit advocates who will help cascade information and be advocates among their peers
- Propose the principles and processes for how governance will be led and managed
Any business that really sees customer experience as critical to its business model can establish its North Star ambition—and the supporting roadmap and governance frameworks for executive team review and approval—in as little as 60 to 90 days. Doing so requires avoiding any “ocean boiling;” curating and empowering a team of growth mindset, critical thinkers for the task; engaging a facilitator who can plan and support the team through a series of well-planned collaborative work sessions; and ensuring sponsorship by an executive who is passionate about the role and value of customer experience.
Is there a business for whom customer experience is not a high-value opportunity?
Amy Radin is a board member, startup advisor, operating exec, and award-winning author who helps leaders anticipate and adapt to change.