4 steps leaders can take to support workers during layoffs

BY Aytekin Tank

I didn’t know “layoff specialist” was a job until I met my friend Amy. Much like George Clooney in the 2009 film Up in the Air, she traveled the world on behalf of a multinational bank, stopping in each city just long enough to dismiss a round of stunned employees.

When Amy first described her role, I was quietly horrified. I understood how a calm professional could ease a tough situation, but I was a software developer and an inexperienced startup founder. I had yet to lay off a single employee. That changed over time. But it’s still my least favorite part of the job. Few things are worse than looking someone in the eye and telling them to clear their desk. Firing people for failing to meet expectations is one thing; letting valued employees go can be gut-wrenching. As mass layoffs dominate headlines, especially in the tech industry, many people are feeling anxious. One recent survey found that 89% of teams have expressed concerns about job security, leadership changes, or company reorganization.

Another study found that 68% of U.S. employees say poor work-life balance negatively affects their morale and motivation at work. Fears of looming layoffs can deepen this stress, even after workers close their laptops for the day. While we can’t always promise job cuts won’t happen, transparent communication is the key to helping employees stay calm and engaged with your organization. Here’s what leaders can do to support their teams through tumultuous times. Be honest—and don’t offer empty promises Leaders are responsible for keeping their teams informed. Great leaders provide as much information as possible and are consistent. “Set the tone for conversations by sharing what you’re experiencing,” write Liz Fosslien and Sara Gottlieb-Cohen in Harvard Business Review. “You don’t need to suddenly become an open book, but saying something as simple as ‘I know there’s been a lot of change lately, and that can be stressful. I’m feeling it, too,’ can go a long way.”

Many leaders instinctively downplay internal challenges. However, employees can often sense false reassurance and most people want the unvarnished truth. Positivity may seem like kindness, but in my experience, a lack of transparency makes people feel unsafe. Encourage your teams to ask questions and express their concerns. Making space for people to talk openly, even when you don’t have all the answers, can quell anxiety. Reinforce your values The COVID-19 pandemic reminded us that difficult times will test your values. Uncertainty serves up a powerful choice: Do you panic, or dig your heels into the principles and processes you’ve worked so hard to establish? I believe in the latter. Your values become even more essential during periods of turbulence. Ensure that communication flows freely across your organization—during difficult times as well as during good times. You can build transparency into the DNA of your team by creating cross-functional teams that consistently communicate with one-another.

Emphasize clarity and compassion If a layoff becomes unavoidable, it can be difficult to share the unwelcome news. Eric McNulty, associate director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard University, offers a simple approach: “Be clear, be careful, and be compassionate,” he tells CNBC. “Make sure people understand why you’re doing this. Make the business case to them and not the usual corporate speak of ‘market conditions.’” Companies must be accountable for the people they employ. I still remember how scared I felt to make our first hires. They were counting on us to take care of them. That’s why I encourage leaders not to take that trust for granted, even when it’s time to part ways. Back in November 2022, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison showed what accountability looks like in his company-wide message announcing a 14% staffing cut. I have mixed feelings about notifying terminated employees by email, but Collison definitely struck a responsible tone. He also outlined exactly what Stripe would provide to departing staff, including severance pay, bonuses, healthcare benefits, and how Stripe would help people manage immigration challenges and even find new work.