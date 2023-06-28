BY Zain Jaffer4 minute read

As someone involved primarily in the real estate industry, I’m always on the lookout for ways to distinguish our investment firm from others. One of those game changers that I’m looking at is how AI can totally redefine industries, including real estate. ADVANCEMENTS IN AI Recently there was an AI-generated podcast that featured “Joe Rogan” interviewing “Sam Altman, Open AI CEO” on the Joe Rogan “AI” Experience. Although the AI-generated faces were intentionally made to be stylized, if you listen to the podcast itself, it will give you an idea of how advanced the content creation capabilities of AI have become in terms of a fake conversation between two people.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

For starters, if you listen to it without knowing that it was AI-generated, you might be fooled into thinking it was a real discussion between these two real people. Even the “uhms and ahhs” are interspersed in the way they talk, mimicking their real verbal speaking styles. To me, the lack of hesitation to think of new questions to ask, even just briefly, was sort of a clue that this wasn’t the usual programming. If you are an avid Joe Rogan podcast viewer/listener, you might have suspected something was amiss because his usual humorous banter was absent. The way the podcast episode goes is somewhat like someone reading off a script—like two people who don’t pause because they are already sure what to ask, don’t react too much, and know immediately how to answer. Of course, this is not really how real people talk. Often we say something, then we might be misunderstood and the other person may reply with a wrong answer or ask us what we mean. There was almost none of that in this podcast. Again, if you didn’t know this was an AI-generated podcast, you would probably suspect it is just scripted.

In May, fast food chain Wendy’s announced that it would be testing AI chatbots for taking orders in their drive-thru. Increasingly, I believe we will see news reports of how AI is slowly replacing jobs in many sectors, both among the blue-collar and white-collar ranks. IS AI COMING FOR YOUR INDUSTRY? One business sector I believe should worry is call/contact centers. If this is the way that AI can now talk and sound, then some call centers can increasingly shift to AI responders, but maybe with a human supervisor to take over just in case.

advertisement

That has major implications not just for the call center workers themselves, but also for countries and cities that have made a bet on this industry to generate revenue. It impacts call center office space owners and developers who have spent a lot of money on large office spaces that are now present in many countries around the world. What will become of these people, properties, investments, and countries? In China, they unveiled AI male and female newscasters. Based on real newscasters, these AI newscasters can perform the newscast from text. Although the newscast clip sounded a bit monotonic, it is probably based on how the real newscaster does it. In the future, if you prefer a blonde, brunette, or redhead female or an athletic male to deliver the newscast, it could simply be a menu choice. On one hand, if the large language models have trained the AI to accurately answer the question, it might be superior to a human whose memory and experience are probably no match for an AI.

From a utilitarian standpoint, yes, the job gets done and the content gets created. But I believe a little of humanity dies with every AI that replaces a human who is doing work that is important to them, pays their bills, and gives them pride in work. In a way, if the only things a human interfaces with are intelligent machines, it is just a different type of solitary confinement that may actually be a form of punishment. It might be slick, but is that what we really want? COMPANY BOARDS NEED TO MAKE A DECISION Company boards should take the impact of AI seriously. For example, one of the key growth areas in real estate over the past few years was the setting up of business parks and office buildings for knowledge-based service work like legal, accounting, finance, and other white-collar work. Companies that have made money on that over the years may want to keep things simple and want to keep milking it. But they may find themselves on the way out if they do that.