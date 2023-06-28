BY Bobby Marhamat4 minute read

There was a period when “the death of brick-and-mortar” seemed imminent. Online retailers were eating up market share, and it was only a matter of time before stores shuttered and online became the only way to shop.

But that didn’t happen—and that “imminent death” wasn’t prevented because online retailers disappeared. It was because brick-and-mortar businesses got creative, adapted to the challenges, and offered experiences that consumers couldn’t get online. If you’re worried that your brick-and-mortar will be eclipsed by online retailers, it’s time to focus on creating great in-store experiences for your customers. That’s what the independent bookstore industry did in the face of Amazon’s rising market share, and their continued growth has undercut any thoughts of “the death of brick-and-mortar.” Here’s how they did it and what you can apply to your in-location experience strategy. HOW BRICK-AND-MORTAR BOOKSTORES SURVIVED THE RISE OF ONLINE RETAIL

2009 was the year of the fewest independent bookstores. Not only were they facing competition from chain stores like Barnes & Noble and Borders, but they were also feeling the impact of Amazon’s rise. Founded in 1995, Amazon’s online-only model, vast inventory, and fast shipping became a threat to many retailers, and with the release of its Kindle and self-publishing arm, Amazon was making a play for the bookselling space. What could bookstores do to keep customers coming into their stores? And what could they do to make sure customers purchased, rather than browse, leave, and order the books they saw on Amazon? It looked like the death of the brick-and-mortar bookstore was imminent. However, between 2009 and 2018, the American Booksellers Association saw a 49% increase in the number of independent bookstores in the U.S., expanding from 1,651 to 2,470. What happened? Brick-and-mortar bookstores adapted.

In his 2020 paper Reinventing Retail: The Novel Resurgence of Independent Bookstores, Harvard Business School professor Ryan Raffaelli looked at exactly how brick-and-mortar bookstores adapted to the changing landscape and identified three steps they took to differentiate themselves from Amazon. 1. Community: One thing online spaces can’t do, or can’t do well, is create a sense of community. Independent bookstores embraced this idea of creating community—not just welcoming people into their location, but supporting their local community by building relationships with local businesses and driving the local economy. Brick-and-mortar stores were able to draw customers away from online retailers by championing the positive effects of shopping local. 2. Curation: Another differentiator is curation, or the ability of booksellers that know their customers to curate selections for them. While algorithms attempted to do this, booksellers were able to provide higher levels of personalization by getting to know the customer and their interests. Additionally, independent bookstores are able to curate displays of local authors, books that appeal to certain niche interests, or selections that can’t be found elsewhere.

3. Convening: Another way independent bookstores differentiate themselves is by creating spaces where customers can convene. This can be by hosting signings where readers can meet their favorite author, book clubs and discussion groups, children’s storytimes, arts and craft nights, live music, or even speed dating. This creates a third space—something that can’t happen online—and helps drive foot traffic into the store for a number of different interests. LESSONS FOR YOUR BRICK-AND-MORTAR Ultimately, independent bookstores didn’t try to compete with Amazon on price, inventory, or fast shipping. They focused on other areas that Amazon couldn’t compete with. So, what lessons can you apply to your brick-and-mortar retail location?

Be aware of online competition, but don’t try to compete: Brick-and-mortar bookstores didn’t try to play the same game as Amazon. Instead, they doubled down on what made them different. If you’ve been trying to compete against online competitors on price, shipping, or other factors that they can do better, don’t. Instead, focus your efforts on what can make your brick-and-mortar different: experience, customer service, product curation, and local engagement. Focus on the in-store experience: Four out of five customers say that the experience a company provides is just as important as its products or services. Customers are looking for unique, engaging in-store experiences that you can provide. How can you create a more welcoming or fun atmosphere in your location? How can you increase the quality of the customer service you provide? Are there any unique ways you can offer more curation or products that customers can’t find elsewhere? What events can you host in your location to bring people in? Create personalized experiences for your customers: Brick-and-mortar leaders have an incredible advantage over online shops in that they actually meet their customers face to face. This gives you the opportunity to create personalized experiences tailored to the community who walks through your doors. Imagine walking into a store, being greeted by name, and then the sales associate gets a product they set aside that they thought you’d enjoy.

Measure, measure, measure: Organizations that leverage customer analytics acquire 23 times the number of customers and retain customers nine times more than organizations that don’t. As you create more experiences for your customers, don’t forget to track and analyze their impact so that you know what resonates and what doesn’t. Are customers attending your new slate of events? Are they using the self-service kiosks you installed? Are they walking away feeling positive after their interactions with your employees? Are your efforts to engage them also resulting in sales? Don’t just analyze your data—ask your customers for their feedback so they can feel part of driving their experience. ALIVE AND THRIVING IN TODAY’S RETAIL WORLD Is it the death of brick-and-mortar? Not when there are new experiences to create for your customers. In my opinion, by offering experiences online retailers can’t provide—heightened personalization, creating convening spaces for them, and local community impact—there’s no way brick-and-mortar retailers can face their demise.