BY Dux Raymond Sy3 minute read

In today’s digital age, customers and prospects have even more touchpoints to interact with your brand, which makes brand marketing critical. First, branding acts as a powerful differentiator, enabling companies to stand out in a crowded marketplace. Second, it establishes trust and fosters loyalty among customers by communicating consistency and reliability. Lastly, branding facilitates personalized experiences using customer data, resulting in improved satisfaction and long-term relationships. By understanding and harnessing the power of brand, businesses can revolutionize customer experience to thrive in the digital age.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

PRIORITIZE BRAND FOR COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE Branding as the collection of elements that represent a company’s identity, values, and promise to customers is vital in the digital age, but organizations that take creative risks while maintaining authenticity are the ones that stand out. For example, in 2021, we launched a brand campaign called #SaaSinStyle where we compared the consumerization of software to streetwear. We took a risk in creating an ad that described why SaaS technology is in style and built an awareness campaign that separated us from our competitors. We intentionally wanted our audience to pay attention to a B2B tech company, increasing top-of-funnel awareness for new customers. Besides, who wants to see another tech company ad that features a conference room?

BUILDING TRUST AND LOYALTY In addition to authenticity, consistency is equally important to build trust. In the digital age, a well-defined brand communicates in the same way across all its touchpoints with customers in the digital world. Whether it is through paid channels or owned channels, the key is to have alignment in your brand story to foster trust and create loyalty among customers throughout their experience. In fact, according to Forrester, companies with high levels of alignment across functions—including customer experience, marketing, and digital—report 2.4 times higher revenue growth and two times higher growth in profitability than those with either some or no alignment. With your brand story defined and consistently represented across all touchpoints in the digital landscape, what actions should you take to build trust and loyalty? First, say what you do and do what you say. Second, actively engage with your customers through all touchpoints, including social media, online communities, and other digital platforms. Respond to their inquiries, comments, and concerns promptly and in a helpful manner. That way, you demonstrate that you value customer feedback and are committed to improving the overall experience with your brand.

advertisement

PERSONALIZATION AND CUSTOMER-CENTRICITY Seventy-eight percent of customers believe they have a relationship with brands that create custom content for them because it makes them feel valued and understood. That’s why personalization at all stages of the marketing funnel and in customer success is key to building long-term ROI and reducing churn. Digital platforms enable organizations to gather customer data and tailor experiences and their overall brand to individual preferences and needs. Analyzing customer preferences is one way to bring this to life for your customers. Use AI technology, such as machine learning algorithms, to analyze the collected data and identify patterns and preferences specific to each customer. In fact, according to Gartner, 38% of organizations are using generative AI for customer experience and retention. This analysis can help determine which products or content are most likely to resonate with each individual to provide a customized experience. This can include customizing website layouts, product descriptions, and promotions based on the customer’s preferences to deepen the relationship they have with your brand.