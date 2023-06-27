What you should know about growing agency revenue with a media-buying partner

BY Robert Brill3 minute read

Agencies spend countless hours courting prospective clients, creating custom proposals, revising plans, and preparing to launch campaigns. Earning new business is an understatement. It has been fought for and won. It’s no surprise that it’s much better for agencies to expand an existing relationship than to earn new clients. Even the best agencies have challenges with organic growth, because sometimes they simply don’t offer the range of services clients need. Each type of agency work requires a specialized set of skills to make magic happen. One of the most difficult to master, but also one of the important growth channels for agencies, is media buying. It is a missing piece between strategy, brand, creative, and social media to get existing clients to entrust an agency with higher budgets and more responsibility. A great way to scale paid media without spending a fortune is to work with a white-label media buying partner (full disclosure: Brill Media offers this service). Here are a few things to keep in mind when choosing a media-buying partner:

YOU DON’T HAVE TO DO EVERYTHING IN-HOUSE This is the biggest point of power for agencies. It’s time-consuming and expensive to create a media team. Hiring the right talent, culturally integrating into the existing teams, creating standard operating procedures, setting oversight rules, and working effectively as part of a larger team can take years to get right. Paid media experts specialize in specific media and platforms. For example, within social media there are specialists for Meta, others for TikTok, and yet others work across all social platforms. There is programmatic media, search, connected TV, digital out-of-home, podcasting, and so much more. To be effective, agencies need to cover all these opportunities.

Top demand side platforms (DSPs), gateways to the programmatic ad opportunities, may ask for a guaranteed media spend of over $1,000,000 per year just to have a login. So there is also a financial barrier. For a full media buying team ready to go on day one, it can be more cost-effective to work with a partner. And by offering more complimentary services under one umbrella, agencies become more important to their clients. An agency offering creative and strategy paired up with media buying can have more opportunities to succeed. WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Agencies ready to scale with paid media should stay away from transactional sellers. Instead, look for partners that will be additive to the agency’s day-to-day operations. Agencies will need: Strategy development, because every good advertising campaign starts with media analysis, the breakout of key performance indicators (KPIs), and expert understanding of the paid media landscape Hands-on-keyboard buyers across all media channels Campaign dashboards to keep clients connected to campaigns Creative testing strategies to discern business insights and make campaigns more effective Dedicated account management that advocates for clients, manages relationships, and contextualizes data Ad operations to ensure conversions are tracking, pixels are placed, and data feeds are updating Strong operational process so expectations about response times, communications, reporting, and workflow are established Senior leadership who will invest in the agency relationship and the agency’s client relationships An open communication policy across email, phone, Slack, Trello, and other tools to ensure the partner is just a quick message away HOW AGENCIES CAN FIND THE RIGHT PARTNER This space is nuanced, and there are a few types of businesses you should avoid in your search.

There are media companies that sell ad impressions like cans of soup. I believe they are ineffective as white-label media-buying partners because agencies don’t get long-term institutional help. Instead, they get sellers trying to transact. There are technology companies offering ad-buying solutions. Their goal is to generate more platform users, not to support all aspects of agency growth. Some white-label firms are generalists, offering all manner of marketing services like website development, search engine optimization, listing services, content writing, and text messaging. All of these elements are not paid media. If an agency wants expert paid media, it’s likely that generalists won’t have the deep expertise to get the job done.

WHAT ARE THE CHARACTERISTICS OF A GOOD PARTNER? A media buying partner should be a good fit for your agency. Your white-label media buying firm should: Be ready to go on day one with a whole media-buying team

Be the leaders in the room for paid media

Operate with urgency, because the work is important

Communicate fast and effectively

Contextualize data

Be reliable and relied upon

Be easy to work with

Educate the agency on new media buying trends

Consistently make a strong case for business growth through paid media A great way to unlock exponential revenue growth for agencies is through paid media. By partnering with a white-label media buying firm that checks the above boxes, your agency can retain clients longer, become bigger, and grow faster.