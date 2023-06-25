Meet the youth suing Montana for not protecting them from climate change

This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News . It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here .

Rikki Held headed southeast into the badlands, eyes fixed on the billowing smoke as it reddened with sunset. Rutted tracks wound between scrubby hillsides that hid the wildfire. Brush raked the car.

She’d been home at the ranch in southeastern Montana when she saw the plume. The land was parched, a dull red gravel road, sun-beaten grasses, clustered trees lining the river, all within a one-mile-wide strip of irrigated land surrounded by rolling badlands. There was a haze in the air, but nothing like the smoky skies of previous summers.

Held called her father as soon as she saw the smudge on the horizon.