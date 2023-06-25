Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

‘My life’s work is to save your ass.’

Meet the youth suing Montana for not protecting them from climate change

Lead plaintiff Rikki Held on her family’s ranch in southeastern Montana; behind her, a wildfire burns four miles away. In summer 2022, this was one of 18 wildfires within 50 miles of her home. [Photo: Richard Forbes/Inside Climate News]

BY Richard Forbeslong read

This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here.

Rikki Held headed southeast into the badlands, eyes fixed on the billowing smoke as it reddened with sunset. Rutted tracks wound between scrubby hillsides that hid the wildfire. Brush raked the car.

She’d been home at the ranch in southeastern Montana when she saw the plume. The land was parched, a dull red gravel road, sun-beaten grasses, clustered trees lining the river, all within a one-mile-wide strip of irrigated land surrounded by rolling badlands. There was a haze in the air, but nothing like the smoky skies of previous summers. 

Held called her father as soon as she saw the smudge on the horizon.

“Dad, did you see the smoke when you drove to town?” she asked.

“No, where’s it coming from?” he responded.

To find the answer, Rikki drove through the hills her family has ranched for five generations. This is where she learned to love living in the middle of nowhere.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

Explore Topics