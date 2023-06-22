All passengers of missing Titanic sub are believed to be dead, the company says

BY Associated Press, Holly Ramer, and Patrick Whittle5 minute read

The pilot and four passengers of a missing submersible that disappeared en route to the wreckage of the Titanic are believed to be dead, the expedition company said Thursday.

Pilot and chief executive Stockton Rush, along with passengers Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet “have sadly been lost,” OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement. OceanGate did not provide details when the company announced the “loss of life” in a statement or how officials knew the crew members perished. The Titan’s 96-hour oxygen supply likely ended early Thursday. OceanGate has been chronicling the Titanic’s decay and the underwater ecosystem around it via yearly voyages since 2021.

Later Thursday, U.S. Coast Guard officials said the search had uncovered parts of the Titan consistent with an implosion. The Coast Guard said the pieces were discovered within the search area by a remotely operated underwater robot. The Titan was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic—but experts have emphasized that was an imprecise approximation to begin with and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve breathable air. And it’s not known if they survived since the sub’s disappearance. Rescuers have rushed ships, planes, and other equipment to the site of the disappearance. On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said an undersea robot sent by a Canadian ship had reached the sea floor, while a French research institute said a deep-diving robot with cameras, lights, and arms also joined the operation.

