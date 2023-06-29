How to tell if your team is participating in ‘productivity theater’

BY Stephanie Vozza3 minute read

Your employees look busy, but the needle isn’t moving when it comes to output. While it the current economic environment could be having an impact, some members of your team may be participating in “productivity theater.”

Productivity theater is when employees prioritize “performative work” over meaningful tasks that drive business outcomes. They’re consumed by busy work, such as living in their email inbox and responding to messages immediately, attending meetings where their presence wasn’t necessary, or over-researching a project. Unfortunately, it’s more common than you think. In a survey of 1,000 U.S.-based full-time employees by people analytics provider Visier, 83% admit they’ve engaged in at least one type of productivity theater, and 43% said these types of tasks exceed 10 hours a week. Surprisingly, the percentage remained steady for employees in remote, in-person and hybrid arrangements. Why employees engage in theater “The pandemic taught us a lot around productivity and presenteeism, with people working from home,” says Jeremy Campbell, CEO of performance improvement business Black Isle Group. “Now they’re going back into offices and there’s the idea, ‘I want to show that I’m being productive,’ or, more importantly, ‘I may not be being productive, but I want to make people think that I am.’”

In fact, the Visier study found that 60% respondents were concerned about how their performance at work compared to their peers. Nearly a half wanted to look valuable to a company and a third wanted to be seen as visibly working. People participate in productivity theater when they feel depleted and tired, says Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, author of Stress Wisely: How to Be Well in an Unwell World. “There’s a lot of stress and uncertainty right now, and this is a way of coping,” she says. What it can mean about your company Engaging in productivity theater can be a sign that your organization lacks psychological safety,” says Hanley-Dafoe. “We’re seeing it in work environments where people don’t feel that they can be honest or truthful or share their vulnerabilities when things aren’t working,” she says. “They’re putting on theatrics to maintain perceptions, but they’re buying their time until they can find a place where they feel they are trusted.”

Campbell says it also can be a sign that employees are disengaged, which can mean they’re disconnected from purpose. “Employees want to know, ‘What is the purpose of this business?’ And, ‘Do I buy into that?’” he says. “If an employee is connected to purpose, then they’re also connected to goals, and they’ll own them.” How to address productivity theater If your employees seem to be engaging in productivity theater, make sure your company is living its values and mission statements, says Hanley-Dafoe. “Focus on what is the shadow culture of the group,” she says. “We might say that we’re a company that values wellness and work/life balance, however, the people who get promoted are those who skip their lunch hours and email at times of the day. Look for those inconsistencies, or incongruency, between who we are, who we say we are and what we do.” It’s important that organizations train managers on how to lead people and support remote teams. “We are in a place of uncertainty, and we don’t have a playbook for what this looks like,” says Hanley-Dafoe. “When there’s no playbook, anything goes. We see stress behavior, which isn’t necessarily misbehavior; it’s, ‘What do I have to do to try to make myself feel safe?’”