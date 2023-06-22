TikTok COO V Pappas departs as the app faces more congressional battles

On Thursday, TikTok chief operating officer V Pappas, who uses they/them pronouns, announced they would step down after five years at the company. In an email to staff, Pappas explained the move, noting how they would continue to support the social media giant moving forward.
“Given all the successes reached at TikTok, I finally feel the time is right to move on and refocus on my entrepreneurial passions,” the email, which Pappas shared on Twitter and LinkedIn, said. “I know the company has a very bright and stable future under the strong leadership of Shou Chew and our executive team, I will be here to support him, the leadership team and all of you during this transition by taking on an advisory role for the company.”
Chew reportedly sent a separate email to employees, thanking Pappas for their contributions to the brand. “Throughout their time at TikTok,” Chew wrote, “they have been instrumental in growing the business, advocating for the company, elevating our product offerings and marketing campaigns, and fostering a positive community of creators and users.”
Pappas, who joined TikTok in 2018 and became interim head in 2020 before moving into the COO role in May 2021, had also become the public face of the company. They wrote that their vision was always one where inclusion was paramount. “My north star throughout it all was to uphold what I refer to as ‘the last sunny spot on the internet,’ to build a platform for positive expression that celebrates diverse voices,” Pappas said.
In March, shortly after CEO Shou Chew was grilled for five hours before Congress about the company’s ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance, Pappas took to Twitter about the racist implications of the line of questioning. “We’re committed to providing a safe, secure platform, that fosters an inclusive place for our amazing, diverse communities to call home. It’s a shame today’s conversation felt rooted in xenophobia,” they wrote.
TikTok also lost a key safety leader last month, when its U.S. head of data security and trust Eric Han departed. The social media company will bring on former Disney executive Zenia Mucha as the new chief brand and communications officer. The company’s chief of staff, Adam Presser, will lead operations following Pappas’ departure.
TikTok reaches more than one billion people globally.