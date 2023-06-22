TikTok COO V Pappas departs as the app faces more congressional battles

On Thursday, TikTok chief operating officer V Pappas , who uses they/them pronouns, announced they would step down after five years at the company. In an email to staff, Pappas explained the move, noting how they would continue to support the social media giant moving forward.

After nearly 5 years at TikTok I am stepping down as COO. To our amazing community of creators, employees, & people who have made TikTok 'the last sunny spot on the internet', it has been an absolute privilege to serve you all & to be a part of this once in a lifetime journey 🙏 — V Pappas (@v_ness) June 22, 2023

“Given all the successes reached at TikTok, I finally feel the time is right to move on and refocus on my entrepreneurial passions,” the email, which Pappas shared on Twitter and LinkedIn, said. “I know the company has a very bright and stable future under the strong leadership of Shou Chew and our executive team, I will be here to support him, the leadership team and all of you during this transition by taking on an advisory role for the company.”

Chew reportedly sent a separate email to employees, thanking Pappas for their contributions to the brand. “Throughout their time at TikTok,” Chew wrote, “they have been instrumental in growing the business, advocating for the company, elevating our product offerings and marketing campaigns, and fostering a positive community of creators and users.”

Pappas, who joined TikTok in 2018 and became interim head in 2020 before moving into the COO role in May 2021, had also become the public face of the company. They wrote that their vision was always one where inclusion was paramount. “My north star throughout it all was to uphold what I refer to as ‘the last sunny spot on the internet,’ to build a platform for positive expression that celebrates diverse voices,” Pappas said.