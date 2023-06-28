This startup wants to make tying your shoes a thing of the past

BY Elizabeth Segran5 minute read

At eight months pregnant, I distinctly remember how hard it was to get out the door. With an enormous belly, I couldn’t reach down to guide my ankle into my slip-on sneakers. Next to me, my five-year-old was melting down because she couldn’t tie her shoelaces.

A version of this plays out around the world every day. The act of putting on shoes is inconvenient for most, and impossible for many, including children, the elderly, and those with disabilities. But shoe brand Kizik imagines a world where putting on your shoes requires simply stepping into them—no hands required. [Image: Kizik] Over the past six years, designers at the Kizik’s HandsFree Lab have been building technology that allows people to put on shoes hands-free, across many different footwear styles, from sneakers to dress shoes. Now, the startup is poised to scale and expects to sell 1.6 million pairs of shoes this year. It’s churning out new footwear designs, expanding into brick-and-mortar stores, and rolling out a partnership to bring its technology to Nike. [Photo: Kizik] Over the past decade, footwear brands have begun to design more inclusive shoes for people with disabilities. In 2015, Nike launched the Flyease line that modifies popular shoes with zippers, Velcro straps, or collapsible heels, depending on the user’s needs. Zappos launched an adaptive shoe program, partnering with brands like UGG to modify bestselling products, such as creating boots with multiple zippers for easier entry.

[Photo: Kizik] But Kizik’s goal is to create shoe technology that would make it easier for all people to wear shoes, regardless of whether they have a disability. “We think of the problem this way: Our shoes are for everyone, but they are life-changing for some,” says Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik. Kizik is the brainchild of Mike Pratt, a serial inventor, best known for founding backpack brand OGIO in 1987. But for years, even as he built other businesses, Pratt had been thinking about how awkward it can be to put on shoes. Many popular footwear styles on the market, like sneakers and Oxfords, still require you to bend over and lace them up. Meanwhile, slip-on shoes often don’t provide a snug, comfortable fit. Pratt envisioned technology that would allow you to simply step into a well-fitting shoe, without having to make any adjustments with your hands. “We define a hands-free shoe as one that you can put on in a second, but it snugly goes all the way around your foot once it is on,” says Deere. “That’s different from a flip-flop or a slip-on.” [Photo: Kizik] In 2017, after the golf brand Calloway acquired OGIO for $75.5 million, Pratt decided to turn his attention to developing this new kind of shoe. He set up the HandsFree Labs and brought over industrial designers from OGIO to rethink the fundamental design of all kinds of shoe styles, from dress shoes to boots to high-top sneakers.

The designers determined that the key to a hands-free shoe came down to the heel. They spent time understanding the mechanics of how we put on our shoes, which is something most of us don’t think much about. In a typical shoe, there’s a relatively small opening for your foot (called the collar), and the heel is made from a hard material designed to support the back of your foot. To get your foot into a shoe, you might need to loosen laces or expand the opening on top to guide your foot all the way in, before retightening the laces for a snug fit. [Photo: Kizik] But in the Kizik shoes, you can step on the heel to collapse it completely, allowing you to wear the shoe like a slip-on. Once your foot is all the way in, the heel then pops back up, surrounding your foot. The company has built a heel from flexible plastic that compresses when you step on it, but springs back into place once your foot is inside, to lock the foot into in place. In some shoe styles, the plastic structure is part of the design, creating an interesting geometric look on the exterior of the shoe. In other shoes, the plastic is covered in fabric, making it look like any other shoe on the market. [Photo: Kizik] The designers also took pains to ensure the foot is snug and well-supported once the foot is all the way in. To keep the foot comfortably in place, the upper is made from stretch fabric that expands to accommodate the foot. The tongue of the shoe is reinforced to stay in place while you slip your foot in. The outsole also has a lot of traction, so that people don’t slip while inserting their feet. And the company developed its own material called Rabbit Foam made from a high-rebound plastic foam that has a very high bounce, which ensures the foot doesn’t feel fatigued from walking.

[Photo: Kizik] Currently Kizik has 62 patents, with more than a hundred others pending. “This is not one trick pony technology,” says Deere. “The primary technology in the heel comes in different varieties to work with different styles.” The brand launched with men’s dress shoes, which garnered an older audience that tended to struggle with bending over to put on shoes. But Pratt and the team quickly realized that there was a far larger market for their technology. Most consumers were looking for “athleisure” footwear— comfortable shoes that go with more casual clothing—so the brand quickly pivoted to sneakers. [Photo: Kizik] Today, the brand has a range of sneakers. Some are sportier, for walks and runs, while others are more fashion-forward, like skate shoes. Some are made from leather and are designed to be slightly dressier. The brand’s primary audience is now between the ages of 30 and 45, and 65% of customers are women. The brand has also launched a kid’s sneaker line.