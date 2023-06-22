Do you want to move? These 11 cities are the most livable in the world in 2023

Whether you’re a digital nomad looking for your next destination or someone who just wants to move to a new place, you might want to take a look at the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) latest survey , the Global Liveability Index 2023. The annual survey ranks cities based on their living conditions. The living condition scores are based on five main sectors: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

For 2023, the world’s 10 most livable cities according to the EIU are:

Vienna, Austria Copenhagen, Denmark Melbourne, Australia Sydney, Australia Vancouver, Canada Zurich, Switzerland Calgary, Canada Geneva, Switzerland Toronto, Canada Osaka, Japan, and Auckland, New Zealand (tie)

Vienna topped the list due to its “exemplary education and health services,” as well as its relative stability and reliable infrastructure, according to the EIU’s report. There were also some cities outside the top 10 that made some big gains, mainly due to a return to normality after the early pandemic years. These gains included Wellington, New Zealand, which shot up 35 places to take the No. 23 spot, and Auckland, New Zealand (up by 25 spots over last year), and Hanoi, Vietnam (up by 20).

In total, The Global Liveability Index 2023 ranks 173 cities based on their livability. The city that came in at the very bottom of the list is Damascus, Syria, due to the ongoing conflict in the country. As for the United States, major U.S. Cities such as Los Angeles ranked 57th and San Diego ranked 61st. Kyiv, Ukraine, came in at 165th place due to the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.