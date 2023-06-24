How to read a prospectus (without falling asleep)

A prospectus is a bit like a user’s manual for an investment. Companies that issue stocks and bonds and mutual funds, and exchange traded funds, are all required to file prospectuses with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The prospectus offers detailed information about the security for sale and is intended to give all investors the necessary information to make good investment decisions.

Unfortunately, just like a user’s manual for your latest gadget, a prospectus is hardly a gripping read. So how are you supposed to make knowledgeable choices about your investments when the information is buried in a document that could double as a nonnarcotic sleep aid?

The trick to reading a prospectus is to know what information you need to hone in on. Here’s what you need to know about getting the most out of reading a prospectus—without being rendered comatose.

Where Can You Find a Prospectus?

You can’t read a prospectus you don’t have, so the first order of business is knowing where to find the prospectus of any security you’re interested in. This is much simpler now that we live in the 21st century, since all prospectuses are available online. You can go directly to a company or fund’s website to download the prospectus, which is usually found in the Investor Relations section of the website.