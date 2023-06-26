This wild zero-gravity oven could change the way astronauts eat in space

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon6 minute read

In December 2020, Jim Sears’s family had an unusual dessert for Christmas. The hardware system engineer had spent most of that year in his garage, toiling away on a prototype for a zero-gravity centrifugal oven designed for space. Now, the prototype was close enough to pass the family test, and on the menu was . . . a cylinder-shaped upside-down cake encrusted with pineapple bits. “It was a valiant effort, it was just too sweet so I didn’t get rave reviews on that,” he says with a laugh.

Fast forward two and a half years and several prototypes, and Sears’s company, Ascent Technology, has just won NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge, together with seven other participants from the U.S., Australia, Sweden, and Finland. The challenge dates to January 2021, when NASA called for food production solutions and technologies that could sustain astronauts on years-long, deep space explorations. Later that year, 18 U.S. teams were awarded $25,000 each. Now, seven teams have received $150,000 each, and will move on to compete for up to $1.5 million in total prizes in the third and final phase of the challenge. [Photo: courtesy of Ascent] Perhaps unsurprisingly, most participants in the challenge focused on growing food in space. Brooklyn-based Air Company unveiled a system that can turn air, water, electricity, and yeast into food. Swedish company Mycorena developed a system that uses micro algae and fungi to produce a vegan microprotein. At an event in May, I also tried a “cheeseburger” slider by Kernel Deltech that was made with variations of a high-protein fungi that can be grown in a machine the size of a fridge (impressive, but zero texture). All these innovations are crucial for long-term space missions as they will allow astronauts to grow their own ingredients onboard. But Ascent Technology had a different idea: to let astronauts cook pizza (and lots of other yummy things) in space, from scratch.

— The NASA challenge comes as the world is entering a new era of space exploration. NASA’s Artemis program aims to return humans to the Moon by 2024 and send them to Mars by 2040. Private space companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin are also ushering in a whole new movement by turning space into the ultimate travel destination. All of this raises the question of: How will astronauts—and the rich and famous who will get those tickets—eat in space? For Sears, the answer comes in the shape of a cylinder. His machine—which is called Sated and stands for Safe Appliance, Tidy, Efficient, and Delicious—is just bigger than a toaster. It works like a washing machine, except instead of dirty clothes whirling inside a drum, you have cooking ingredients spinning inside a cylinder that is warmed up by PTC heaters like those commonly used in space heaters, hair dryers, and medical equipment. The crux of the matter, of course, is that those ingredients are spinning so fast that they are slapped against the machine’s outer walls, resulting in food that is as wide and as tall as the cylinder it’s cooking in—in this case, just under 5 inches in diameter and almost three inches tall.

[Photo: courtesy of Ascent] At that same tasting event, I watched George Abuhamad, a mechanical engineer at Ascent playing chef for the day, throw bits of string cheese into the spinning cylinder, then inject pancake mix and tomato sauce with a syringe, before finishing up with more cheese and mushroom toppings. (Here on Earth, he simply fed the machine through the open lid, but in space, astronauts would have to inject everything through a hole in the lid to avoid splatters). About 15 minutes later, Abuhamad pulled out the cylinder, cut it with scissors, and presto: a rectangular pizza with a crust so delectably crispy I asked for seconds. Abuhamad cooked the pizza by spinning it at 600 rotations per minute (about half the speed of a standard washing machine) and cooking it at about 380 degrees Fahrenheit. Sears explains that the dozen heaters that are mounted on the outside of the cylinder can only get as hot as 400 degrees, which is “pretty hot but not so hot that it could ever start a fire.” For reference, the machine’s hottest setting is still below the ignition temperature of paper, which is 451 degrees Fahrenheit. —

Food has come a long way since the dawn of space exploration. In 1961, Yuri Gagarin famously sucked on beef and liver paste from tubes during his 108-minute space flight. Later innovations included gelatin-coated sugar cookie cubes (to prevent crumbs), dehydrated scrambled eggs, and a vacuum-packed Christmas dinner. As one space shuttle astronaut who flew in the ’90s recently put it: “No one goes to space for the food . . . but the views are amazing.” Today, astronauts on the ISS get food deliveries every 90 days, but these must fall in two categories: thermostabilized or freeze-dried. Astronauts can then rehydrate their meal by dispensing hot or cold water from a designated station or reheat it using forced air convection ovens. In 2013, crew members aboard the ISS sampled the first space-grown vegetable—red romaine lettuce—while floating in zero gravity, but freshly cooked food remains virtually impossible. In 2019, a company called Zero G Kitchen did send its newly unveiled “Zero G” oven to the ISS to try baking cookies in sealed silicone pouches, but the cooking time allegedly took two hours and the astronauts couldn’t eat the samples afterwards as they had to be sent back down to Earth for analysis. It’s easy to see why cooking in space can be a challenge: Boiling is impossible in space because the lack of gravity would preclude the bubbles from rising, and frying is out of the question because the cooking oil would turn into “spinning globules of fat,” as Sears puts it. This rules out basic recipes like cooking rice or sautéing veggies. And then there’s the crumb problems, which rules out most sandwiches, and even salt and pepper, which can only be used in liquid form. The risk is that astronauts could inhale these particles.