​3 ways to ensure your mission doesn’t get sidelined in tough economic times

BY Tony Jamous

For mission-driven startups, there’s often outsize pressure to scale quickly while also making progress toward social impact goals. But, as tough economic headwinds influence a move toward efficient growth, companies may be tempted to sideline their mission in order to weather the storm.

Consider companies’ stated social and environmental commitments over the past three years. In response to cultural and environmental concerns, organizations have pledged to reach net-zero emissions, boost their diversity and inclusion efforts, and find ways to address wealth and social inequality. Yet now, a 2022 KPMG report suggests that 59% of CEOs plan to pause or reconsider their environmental, societal, and governance efforts in response to economic conditions. For mission-driven companies growing with impact in mind, is it possible to scale your business without putting impact on the back burner? In short, yes, but not without obstacles. Here are three challenges you may encounter while scaling an impact startup, and a few ways to overcome them. Align mission with business imperatives For some startups, the friction between growth and impact often occurs when a company views its business and its impact through separate, unrelated lenses, rather than its business model.

For example, if “impact” is realized through charitable donations at the end of the year, or by spending a little more to buy eco-friendly office supplies, it can be difficult to fulfill those promises in tough economic times. In reality, the most impact can be achieved when there is a direct and thoughtful correlation that aligns how a company grows and the social good it creates. From Patagonia’s mission to use its available resources to help save the planet to Kiva’s determination to connect people through lending to alleviate poverty, these companies prove that purpose and profit can be integrally linked. When I founded Oyster HR in early 2020, I knew that if we wanted to create a more equal world of work, we had to make it easier for companies to hire talent everywhere. Global hiring typically comes with many challenges—from cost to compliance—which means that talent based outside of western hubs can be excluded from a great deal of employment opportunities.

We launched at the start of the pandemic, when, fortunately, global and distributed hiring was front of mind for many companies. As we grew, we wanted to make sure that our impact on global workers and communities was as much a part of our story and mission as helping companies stay tax compliant. For impact startups, growth in the midst of the current macroeconomic environment can feel like a delicate balancing act. But embedding your company’s mission into the business model, culture, and governance from day 1 means that, as it grows, so does its impact. And this success will reap massive benefits—attracting the best talent and gaining more access to capital. Today, Oyster is a B Corp Unicorn, and, annually, our customers pay $53 million to talent in emerging economies, something we see as a form of direct foreign investment. We achieved this because the more our business grew, the more we delivered on our mission to unlock the barriers to global employment and reduce inequality around the world.

Make accountability a strength Anyone who has founded or worked at an early-stage startup will tell you that most days are fast-paced and scrappy. In this environment, and with the pressures to create profit, there is often less time or bandwidth to prioritize progress being made toward the mission. While measuring and tracking this can be tough at the beginning, it is critical. At Oyster, we started holding ourselves accountable to our mission early on. By applying for B Corp status less than a year after launch (and with fewer than 10 employees), we knew there would be a heavy burden of proof to show how we were delivering on it.

Because B Corp status requires verification every three years in order to recertify, we made it a priority to embed certain standards into the DNA of the company so we could reach and sustain this milestone. One thing we had to demonstrate, for example, was that we were designed “to create a specific positive outcome for our workers, community, environment, or customers.” We began the process of understanding and tracking where our customers were hiring from, where their talent investment was flowing to, and all the ways that might contribute to creating more opportunities for talent in global communities outside legacy tech hubs. From there, we put goals behind that data and developed an annual Impact Report to chart our progress. One such goal was that, by 2024, 30% of the talent hired through Oyster would be based in an emerging market—we’re at 29% today, well on track to meet this goal. Approaching our impact goals in this way also made us more attractive to the right investors. We raised more than $220 million in two-and-a-half years and partnered with mission-aligned investors including Salesforce Impact Fund, Endeavor Catalyst, and Base10.

Follow through on mission by enabling talent to prioritize purpose Keeping mission and culture in focus can be difficult for any company that is scaling fast. But it can be a deciding factor for both talent and customers weighing which company to join or which platform to buy. Data shows that, despite economic uncertainty, candidates, employees, consumers, and businesses still care about a company’s values and actions. It’s certainly true for Oyster, as 58% of our customers say our mission is one of the main reasons they choose us over our competitors. One way we articulated our mission for customers and candidates was by publishing a social impact thesis in 2021. As cerebral as that may sound, it helped us explain, in no uncertain terms, our mission and reason for existing. It allowed us to make our case for why global hiring could make employment more equal and accessible for talent everywhere.

To bolster our belief in equal access to employment, we also adopted compatible ways of working, such as the asynchronous working principles that we’ve branded as our “follow the sun philosophy.” Follow the sun is simply our way of saying that in distributed settings, work should be async first, documented for easy access, and primarily virtual so that all team members can equally engage with their workplace—regardless of their location or time zone. We detailed these principles publicly, which invited talent to invest their time and effort into our growing, mission-driven organization. This has proven successful: At the height of Oyster’s hyper-growth phase in late 2021, we were fielding 12,000 applications a month for open roles. When you’re a young company trying to scale with mission in mind, it can be daunting to chart a course that accounts for your company’s desired success and its intended impact. For impact startups, growth doesn’t have to mean abandoning or shortchanging your mission. There is real opportunity to integrate, rather than merely balance the sometimes opposing priorities of scale and impact.