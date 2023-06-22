Leaders, here’s why your LGBTQ+ employees might be looking for a more inclusive place to work

LGBTQ+ rights are under attack in America and corporations are caving , but what’s the state of affairs for LGBTQ+ employees across the world?

Deloitte surveyed 5,474 LGTBQ+ people from 13 different countries and asked them about their workplace realities. Overall, employees said that while their employers have made some improvements, it’s still not enough.

Here are some of the key findings of the report:

Employer commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion is lukewarm : Only 35% of respondents said their employer demonstrated inclusion inside and outside the organization, while 43% said their organization did neither. More damningly, 35% of LGBTQ+ employees are actively looking to find a more inclusive employer.

: Only 35% of respondents said their employer demonstrated inclusion inside and outside the organization, while 43% said their organization did neither. More damningly, 35% of LGBTQ+ employees are actively looking to find a more inclusive employer. LGBTQ+ employees want to be out but don’t feel comfortable doing so : 60% of respondents said it was important to be able to freely express their sexual orientation, and 75% said the same for gender identity. Only 51% of leaders are comfortable being out, and this drops to 37% for junior-level employees. Only one-third of employees are comfortable being out to their direct managers.

: 60% of respondents said it was important to be able to freely express their sexual orientation, and 75% said the same for gender identity. Only 51% of leaders are comfortable being out, and this drops to 37% for junior-level employees. Only one-third of employees are comfortable being out to their direct managers. Noninclusive behavior is pervasive: 42% of respondents said they experienced noninclusive behaviors, and this jumped to 55% for trans respondents. Only 25% of employees said these behaviors happened while working remotely compared to 61% who said they happened in person. However, 43% of respondents said they did not report such behavior, and 40% of those who did not report said it was because they didn’t think their complaint would be taken seriously.

“The data from the survey shows how far there still is to go when it comes to embedding LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace,” says Emma Codd, Deloitte global chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer. “Many respondents want to be out at work but feel unable to be so with all colleagues due to concerns about being treated differently, discrimination and harassment and—for some—their personal safety.”