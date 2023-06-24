HBO’s ‘The Stroll’ exposes the dark heart of gentrification

BY David Parsons4 minute read

In the obscene economy of the hot take, the word “gentrification” has become shorthand for “when white people move to a neighborhood.” This pop version of gentrification has been great for memes and comedy sketches about hipsters, coffeehouses, and yoga classes. But it also distorts our understanding of how cities really work, and erases the complicated experiences of the people whose lives are most deeply impacted when neighborhoods are targeted for renewal.

That’s what makes The Stroll, a new HBO documentary by filmmakers Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker, such a valuable piece of social and political history. A detailed portrait of transgender women of color surviving as sex workers in New York City’s Meatpacking District, The Stroll offers a different definition of gentrification: forced removal of an unwanted population. The stories here feel less like Portlandia and more like some of the darkest chapters in American history. From left: director Kristen Lovell, film subjects Stefanie and Elizabeth [Photo: HBO] A post-industrial wasteland of abandoned warehouses and processing plants, the Meatpacking District functioned as a kind of Island of Misfit Toys for transgender women in the 1980s and 1990s. As Lovell makes clear in the film’s opening lines, trans women in this era faced total exile. Rejected by their families and by employers, they survived by any means necessary. We hear story after story of women who resorted to homelessness and sex work because life as a trans woman made it impossible for them to access traditional avenues of support. [Photo: Jeffrey M Levine/HBO] For better or worse (both of which are described here), sex work allowed the trans women who made their way to West 14th Street to gain a certain amount of dignity and autonomy in a world that otherwise shunned them. But as we hear in graphic detail, sex work is also work, and it’s work that comes with significant dangers. The women who exchanged sex for money on these streets developed a kind of sisterhood, relying on each other for protection and support. As one woman puts it, “These girls taught me how to survive.”

[Photo: Erik McGregor/HBO] As if sex work and homelessness weren’t harrowing enough, trans women faced relentless harassment and arrest from the NYPD, and it’s these passages of The Stroll that brim with genuine outrage. Empowered by an obscure anti-loitering statute commonly known as the “Walking While Trans” law, officers subjected trans women to verbal, physical, and sexual abuse in an explicit effort to eradicate their street presence. These efforts, sporadic in the 1980s, grew into a concerted campaign of removal under the leadership of Mayor Rudy Guiliani, who gained power in 1994 by exploiting a growing public hysteria about crime in New York City. For trans women in the Meatpacking District, the effect of Giuliani’s leadership was total dehumanization: “Giuliani came for us in ways we’d never seen before,” says Ceyenne, one of the women profiled here. “We were taken out of a place of freedom and put into a place where we were cattle.” In post-9/11 New York, the transformation of Manhattan’s Downtown neighborhoods accelerated dramatically. Billionaire Mayor Michael Bloomberg, elected with Giuliani’s endorsement, took office in 2002 and unleashed a force even more powerful than the police: capitalism. As real estate and finance speculation became the driving imperative of the city’s economy, the city itself became a playground for the ultrarich. In the Meatpacking District, the quality and pace of the change was shocking, with high-end luxury stores, art galleries, and restaurants drawing crowds of tourists, media, and celebrities. “I knew change was coming as soon as I saw the Christian Louboutin store,” Lovell recalled on a recent podcast. The neighborhood’s crowning achievement, the High Line park, an elevated recreational space constructed from a repurposed train line, opened its first leg in 2009. In The Stroll’s final moments, we see images of trans women from the 1980s and 1990s superimposed on today’s High Line, laughing and dancing together. Then they disappear.