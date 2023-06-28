How to become that truly transformational leader who inspires teams to greatness

BY Brigette McInnis-Day4 minute read

Everyone has a story about a great manager in their career. Perhaps that manager exemplified qualities that you’ve adopted and carried through in your own career as a leader—inspiring, uplifting, challenging, creative, and bold. Managers like these can help mould careers or career paths in exceptional ways.

The best leaders have a few things in common—they provide employees with the space to learn and grow in their work environments and give autonomy while providing support and input. Comparatively, less than stellar leaders don’t appreciate the experience, contribution, and value that their team provides. And, in the worst case, they induce stress in the workplace, making it difficult—or impossible—to perform well. Bad leaders can be transactional. Transactional leaders place emphasis on hierarchy or chain of command and can be more reactive in nature. While no one sets out to be a bad or transactional leader, managers and bosses should take a step back and reflect on the type of leader they are in practice. Transformational leadership rewards individuality and taking risks. This approach requires reflecting on what worked and what didn’t, asking employees for their individual perspectives and thoughts, and coming back to the table with a strategic, measured game plan. With everyone on board, this type of leadership fosters a healthy work environment with engaged employees.

Got burnout? A study by Gallup found that some of the top causes of burnout include an unmanageable workload, unclear communication, lack of manager support, and unreasonable time pressure. All these causes are directly influenced by managers. In fact, a manager’s effect on the workplace is so significant that Gallup also predicted a 70% variance of team engagement just by getting to know the boss. Managers should openly give teams the space to voice their opinions, ask questions, and offer suggestions while not being afraid to step in and offer feedback as needed. Transformational leaders are fully invested in the developmental skills that everyone on their team needs to grow, not just the results that they drive. With leaders too focused on only outcomes, employees will start to fall through the cracks—oftentimes because they do not feel supported or heard by management. Although workplaces often hear complaints about meetings that should have been emails, and we’ve all been there, team and one-on-one meetings can be the best way to brainstorm ideas, offer support, be creative, share information, communicate openly, and get employees engaged on the latest project or opportunity.

Transformational leaders will get the most out of these conversations, listening to employees and making sure their ideas feel respected and valued. Unfortunately, 86% of employees feel as though people at their workplace are not heard fairly or equally and only one in three employees feel like they can freely express their views and suggestions with their manager. Gallup research estimates that the cost of poor leadership and lost productivity can reach $1.2 trillion dollars per year due to disengaged employees.

By making meetings a place to share ideas, both leaders and their teams can get the most out of these conversations to drive a more open and productive work environment. Keeping employees engaged will foster communication, alignment, better decision-making, and ultimately better outcomes, too. How to support teams, no matter where they are Technology will continue to shape how leaders work and how teams operate in the coming years, making it important for transformative leaders to embrace the new so teams can feel more supported regardless of whether they are working in a physical office. A recent study published by the Harvard Business Review found that leaders must understand how new technologies can help them better lead their organizations and create strategies for success. Transformational leaders see technology to bring out the best in their employees, leaning on them and the right tools to help make quick decisions and collaborate. Without the thoughtful adoption of these new technologies, teams and individuals can fall behind within the company and the market sector.

A study from PWC found: Only 40% of employees said their company is upskilling

Only 26% said their employer is automating or enhancing work through technology Leaders should not be afraid to experiment with different technologies while staying mindful of the latest advances, helping teams build a foundation to remain savvy and learn new skills in these rapid times of change. Employee support should be a constant during the workday, even when managers cannot physically be there. With the right technology, those who need it can get that extra help, providing more for their team and improving operations to drive success. When leaders reflect on how they manage, direct, and inspire teams, they are more likely to be transformational, and their actions are more likely to have a lasting impact. Listening to the wants and needs of employees, and knowing how and when to provide support, is key. Anyone can be a transactional leader, but it’s the transformational ones who will make a lasting impact on their company and their colleagues.